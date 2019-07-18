Know someone who deserves recognition in the 478? Nominations open for Hidden Heroes series

This is the man who keeps the Hay House looking pristine Tony Long, a painting contractor, talks about his involvement with painting and renovating the Hay House over the years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tony Long, a painting contractor, talks about his involvement with painting and renovating the Hay House over the years.

The Telegraph and Positively 478 want to recognize those in our community who work behind the scenes to make the 478 a great place to work, play and live.

Our new Hidden Heroes series will feature people in the community who make a difference. The people who are always there for their neighbors. The people we aspire to be.

A hidden hero could be the volunteer who always puts in the extra hours, the custodian who gives every kid a high-five or the small business owner who transforms a neighborhood.

But we need your help to find these heroes.

Nominate the heroes you know by sending an email to positively@macon.com and be sure to include the name, contact information and a short description on why you believe this person should be featured as the next Hidden Hero.

Nominations for the month of August are open and will close July 20. If you miss the deadline for August, please feel free to send us the nomination for the next month’s Hidden Hero.