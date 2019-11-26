Happenings
Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in Middle Georgia
With Thanksgiving rapidly approaching, many residents around Middle Georgia are finalizing plans for the week. But there are those who have nowhere to go for a hot meal.
Thankfully, there are resources to help make this a great Thanksgiving. For those in need this season, visit one or more of the locations listed below for a free meal.
Here are some options from around Middle Georgia.
If your organization is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for those in need, please email the information to Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.
Annual Feed the Need Thanksgiving Dinner from Grace Life 365, Inc
Where: 1220 Hightower Road, Macon
When: Tuesday, Nov. 26
Time: 1 p.m.- 4:30 p.m.
What: A feast open to the public for those in need around the Middle Georgia area.
The Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia
Where: 6601 Zebulon Road, Macon
When: Thursday, Nov. 28
Time: 11:30 a.m.
What: An annual dinner at their new campus.
The Salvation Army Central Georgia
Where: 1955 Broadway, Macon
When: Thursday, Nov. 28
Time: 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
What: Dinner for those in need in the main dining hall.
Thanksgiving Meals on Wheels
Where: Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 390 Pierce Ave., Macon
When: Thursday, Nov. 28
Time: 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
What: The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer will be providing Thanksgiving meals for Meals on Wheels, and they need volunteers to help cook, pack, drive and provide food.
Thanksgiving Day Meal For Homeless
Where: House of Grace Church Hawkinsville Campus, 83 Liberty St., Hawkinsville
When: Thursday, Nov. 28
Time: 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
What: House of Grace Church in Cochran is giving away free meals to the homeless at their Hawkinsville campus.
Thanksgiving Day Dinner
Where: Midway Events Center, 1735 Irwinton Road, Milledgeville
When: Thursday, Nov. 28
Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
What: People in need will be served a free holiday meal at the Midway Events Center. Milledgeville resident Susie Marshall has organized this event for six years now, according to a Union-Recorder article.
Comments