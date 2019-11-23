Celebrate 193 years of The Telegraph and the launch of our new brand, Positively 478

The community is invited to celebrate the 193rd birthday of The Telegraph and the official launch of our new brand, Positively 478.

For nearly two centuries, generations of dedicated and award-winning reporters and editors have chronicled life around Middle Georgia. Much has changed in Macon, and our industry, since 1826, but our commitment to serving this community remains.

As isolation, loneliness and disinformation have grown in this age of social media, we wanted to make sure our work counters these trends. Earlier this year, we started building the Positively 478 brand to help readers make the most of this place we call home.

While we have a duty to hold the powerful to account, we also need to point out what’s going well and help readers know about all of the resources the community has to offer. If residents are disconnected from their neighbors, disengaged from civic life and feeling disillusioned and hopeless, even the best accountability journalism will be for naught.

Our hope is that Positively 478 and all that The Telegraph offers will help Middle Georgians feel more connected, more engaged, more informed and more empowered to continue improving the community.

As you prepare to give thanks and spend time with your family this week, we hope you will stop by Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen, 450 Third Street, Macon, on Tuesday to meet The Telegraph staff, learn more about Positively 478, tell us how we can better serve you and enjoy some light snacks.

We’re thankful for all of your support over the years, and thankful for the sponsors who’ve made Positively 478 possible: Visit Macon, Middle Georgia State University, the Peyton Anderson Foundation who’ve provided a fellowship that supports a Positively 478 reporter, and the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, who support the Positively Healthy content each month. Sponsors, advertisers and other funders have no oversight, approval or influence on editorial content, but we could not bring that content to you without their support.