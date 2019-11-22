‘I mean, it’s amazing what they do.’ Cirque Dreams Holidaze is coming to Macon

Joe Patti likens Cirque Dreams Holidaze to a Christmas morning celebration exploding on the Grand Opera House stage.

In a good way. A very good way.

“I mean, it’s amazing what they do,” Patti, executive director at the Grand, said of the Broadway-cirque style show. “There are lights, bright colors, glitter, remarkable costuming, music, singing, dancing, thrilling acrobatics, magic – it just goes on and on. It’s like a Christmas morning with the tree and ornaments and toys and gingerbread cookies coming alive and doing all these amazing, fun, surprising things. It’s family entertainment that can keep kids wide-eyed and plus has the outstanding talent and production values to please adults. It’ll be pretty hard not to feel merry and festive after seeing it.”

Patti said the show is a perfect fit for how Macon has come to welcome the holiday season.

“Downtown has started coming alive in a spectacular way this time of year with the great things Bryan Nichols does with the Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza and how the Macon Pops kicks it off with their concert then there are all the other activities and parade,” he said. “’Cirque Dreams Holidaze at the Grand gets right into that festive and joyful celebration.”

Sponsored by Primary Pediatrics, the show is staged by Cirque Dreams productions which has created popular shows that travel throughout the year with Holidaze headlining in fall-winter months with several touring and one stationary, multi-week production, according to Patti.

Not associated with the famous Canada-originated Cirque du Soleil, Cirque Dreams Holidaze creator-director Neil Goldberg said he wanted to create “a Broadway musical, a holiday stage spectacle and a cirque show all in one.” With 300-plus imaginative costumes, 20 acts, singers, original music and Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and New Year’s themes, the two-hour spectacle seems to do just that.

“This is proving very popular and is packing the house,” Patti said. “There aren’t a whole lot of tickets left for Monday’s show. I’m glad it’s coming to Macon. It’s a fun, bright time of year when you don’t mind going a little overboard with the decorations and the fun and this bigger than life show really does that.”

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Where: Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov 25

Cost: $45-$50

Information: www.thegrandmacon.com, 478-301-5470