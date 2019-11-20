These are the best gift shops in Macon, according to Best of the Best voters

With the holidays right around the corner, the shopping season has arrived, and Macon has plenty of places to grab the best gifts for your family and friends.

The Telegraph’s Best of the Best 2019 competition, which highlights the best businesses in Macon and Warner Robins, recognized the best gift shops in Macon as one of the many categories in the competition.

The winner of the Best Gift Shop category received the most votes online through The Telegraph’s website.

Here is the list of Best Gift Shops in Macon and all the nominees!

Ginny Marie’s

Ginny Marie’s Boutique & Monogram Gift Shop is located on Forsyth Road in Wesleyan Station Shopping Center and was the winner of the 2019 Best of the Best competition in the Best Gift Shop category.

From monogrammed clothes to jewelry, Ginny Marie’s carries unique styles from the Ginny Marie line and more, according to its website.

Ginny Marie’s Macon location is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Travis Jean Emporium

Travis Jean Emporium is located in downtown Macon on Cherry Street and received the Runner Up award for Best Gift Shop in the Best of the Best 2019 competition.

Travis Jean Emporium offers a variety of Georgia-made goods and works with local farmers, artisans and artists to provide a unique experience for its customers, according to its website.

Travis Jean Emporium is open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday.

Creter’s

Creter’s, located in Ingleside Village, received the Honorable Mention for the Best Gift Shop category in The Telegraph’s Best of the Best 2019 competition.

Creter’s carries everything from home decorations to stationary to gifts for your loved ones, according to their Facebook page.

Creter’s is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Additional nominated gift shops

7th Street Salvage is located at 230 7th St. and is open 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

A Touch of Glover Flowers and Gifts is located at 4408 Columbus Road and is open 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.

Ace of Gray is located at 243 West Clinton St., Gray, Georgia and is open 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Southern Charm General Store is located at 8175 Rivoli Road, Bolingbroke, Georgia and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

Southern Grace Creations is located at 5080 Riverside Drive and is open 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

The Naturalista Beauty Bar is located at 2367 Ingleside Ave. and is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday.

William’s Fun Smart Toys is located at 2356 Ingleside Ave. and is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. From Dec. 1 to Christmas Eve, the store is open 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.