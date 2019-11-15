Got $1 million to drop on a new home? Look at these Middle Georgia mansions for sale

Are you addicted to TV shows like Property Brothers that leave you wanting to browse photos of million-dollar homes online for hours?

We found some estates just like that here in Middle Georgia.

From saunas to elevators, we’ve rounded up homes for sale in the Macon-Bibb and Houston County area that are for sale at over $1 million.

The fall is typically a good time to sell homes like this due to less competition on the market, but some of it depends on where the home is, said Jessica Bowers, a realtor for Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty.

“When you have a house at this price point, we are not going to have many buyers who can afford this type of house. But it is always a good time to list,” Bowers said. “They always say ‘location, location, location’ so it is always a factor.”

Bowers said she typically sells homes under and around $300,00 but that million-dollar homes do pop up sometimes. She has been a realtor in the area for about three years now.

“I would say it is pretty rare. They do come up but not as often,” she said. “When you have something like this you can expect it to take a little bit longer to sell than a less expensive home.”

5327 US Highway 41 South, Macon

Price: $15,200,000

Over 329 acres of land, the Great Hill Plantation started in the late 1800s. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. The home was built in the early 2000s but showcases the Georgian Style Plantation home.

688 Foster Road, Macon

Price: $1,200,000

It features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms as well as a sauna, a greenhouse and a pool.

97 Southshore Ct, Bonaire

Price: $1,200,000

This house sits on over seven acres of land with a view of the water from the porch. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. It offers a gourmet kitchen and three-car garage.

1837 Houston Lake Rd, Kathleen

Price: $1,600,000

This is a custom built farmhouse on over 18 acres of land. It comes with a heated pool, a hot tub and a game room. There are five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

103 Witman Way, Macon

Price: $1,450,000

This home offers five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also offers a large pool and a pair of kitchens

316 N Rivoli Farms Dr, Macon

Price: $1,110,000

This five bedroom, six bathroom home on over eight acres land offers an outside kitchen as well a gourmet kitchen inside.

132 Clearwater Plantation Drive, Macon

Price: $1,395,000

This home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also offers hardwood floors.

1697 Johnson Road, Macon

Price: $1,650,000

This home is on 86 acres of land with a pair of stocked ponds. It has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.