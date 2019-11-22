Happenings
Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 22
Nancy Barnes Trunk Show
Original works of jewelry by Nancy Barnes. Light refreshments will be served during reception. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free admission. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 22.
Clay Studio Night
Create any handbuilding project you choose. A lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl, or other similar project will be provided, as well as space and equipment to work. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$20, $15 for members, includes all supplies. 6 p.m. Nov. 22.
Reading of “The Laramie Project”
Play abaout the the aftermath of the well-publicized murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Campus Black Box Theatre, 135 W Hancock St., Milledgeville.
Free. 7 p.m. Nov. 22.
MET Live in HD: “Akhnaten”
Metropolitan Opera’s broadcast performance of Philip Glass’s masterpiece, “Akhnaten.” Champagne reception at intermission hosted by Central Georgia Opera Guild. Presented by Central Georgia Opera Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25, $5 students, $20 seniors. 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23.
Getting Started Selling Your Art Online
Learn how to set up your own online store for your creations. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
Free. 10 a.m. Nov. 23.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
The magic and spectacle of the holiday season is magnified by cirque acrobatics, illusions and colorful costumed fun for the whole family. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$45-$50. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25.
Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Nov. 30.
Planes and Trains Model Railroad
A large miniature train display, including N-scale layout which features a 1950s drive in theater, an O-scale Lionel layout where railroad cars experience “hot box” fires and a Christmas village. Presented by Museum of Aviation at 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base.
Free admission. 8 a.m.-midnight. Nov. 23-27 and Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
Celtic Christmas
Robin Bullock, Steve Baughman and Sue Richards perform heart-warming Christmas, Appalachian, Celtic and traditional tunes in the Celtic tradition. Presented by Acoustic Productions and Wesleyan College at Wesleyan College-Pierce Chapel, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.
$25, $15 Mercer students with ID and children 12 and younger. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.
Mercer Music at Capricorn Grand Opening Celebration
A celebration of the rebirth of the historic Capricorn Sound Studios as Mercer Music at Capricorn, including a public dedication and an evening concert at Macon City Auditorium. Presented by Mercer Music at Capricorn at 530 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Macon.
Dedication: Free. 2-6 p.m. Dec. 3. Concert: $58-$128. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 3.
Favorite Things Exhibit
Local artwork on sale for $100 and less. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
Free admission. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Handmade Holiday
First Friday opening reception features original works by regional artists, curated for the gifting season. Choose from pottery, ornaments, jewelry, scarves and more. Light refreshments will be served. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free admission. Various times through Dec. 11.
Holiday Artists’ Market
Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free admission. Various times through Jan. 11.
Slow Art
A “highlights” exhibit that supports the Slow Art movement, a national initiative to encourage museum visitors to slow down and spend more time looking at works of art. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 25.
Free Birds and Night Owls Music History Walking Tour
Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.
$15, reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.
Rock Candy Tours Rock n’ Soul Van Tour
Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.
$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.
Argentine Tango
Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Practice only, no teaching. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.
Tuesdays through March 30.
Monthly Scribblers Christian Writers Group Meeting
The group was founded to mirror the experiences found of The Inklings, a group of English Christian writers that included C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Presented by Scribblers Christian Writers Group at Fountain of Juice,4123 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Free. 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15.
GET YOUR EVENT INCLUDED
To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.
Comments