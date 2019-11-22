Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 22

Original works of jewelry by Nancy Barnes. Light refreshments will be served during reception. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free admission. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 22.

Create any handbuilding project you choose. A lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl, or other similar project will be provided, as well as space and equipment to work. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$20, $15 for members, includes all supplies. 6 p.m. Nov. 22.

Play abaout the the aftermath of the well-publicized murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Campus Black Box Theatre, 135 W Hancock St., Milledgeville.

Free. 7 p.m. Nov. 22.

Metropolitan Opera’s broadcast performance of Philip Glass’s masterpiece, “Akhnaten.” Champagne reception at intermission hosted by Central Georgia Opera Guild. Presented by Central Georgia Opera Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25, $5 students, $20 seniors. 12:30 p.m. Nov. 23.

Learn how to set up your own online store for your creations. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. Nov. 23.

The magic and spectacle of the holiday season is magnified by cirque acrobatics, illusions and colorful costumed fun for the whole family. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$45-$50. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

Corks & Canvas

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Nov. 30.

A large miniature train display, including N-scale layout which features a 1950s drive in theater, an O-scale Lionel layout where railroad cars experience “hot box” fires and a Christmas village. Presented by Museum of Aviation at 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base.

Free admission. 8 a.m.-midnight. Nov. 23-27 and Nov. 29-Dec. 1.

Robin Bullock, Steve Baughman and Sue Richards perform heart-warming Christmas, Appalachian, Celtic and traditional tunes in the Celtic tradition. Presented by Acoustic Productions and Wesleyan College at Wesleyan College-Pierce Chapel, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$25, $15 Mercer students with ID and children 12 and younger. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

A celebration of the rebirth of the historic Capricorn Sound Studios as Mercer Music at Capricorn, including a public dedication and an evening concert at Macon City Auditorium. Presented by Mercer Music at Capricorn at 530 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Macon.

Dedication: Free. 2-6 p.m. Dec. 3. Concert: $58-$128. 8-10 p.m. Dec. 3.

Local artwork on sale for $100 and less. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free admission. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. through Dec. 23.

First Friday opening reception features original works by regional artists, curated for the gifting season. Choose from pottery, ornaments, jewelry, scarves and more. Light refreshments will be served. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free admission. Various times through Dec. 11.

Unique and handmade gifts for everyone on your list. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free admission. Various times through Jan. 11.

A “highlights” exhibit that supports the Slow Art movement, a national initiative to encourage museum visitors to slow down and spend more time looking at works of art. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Regular museum admission. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Dec. 25.

Rock and stroll through Macon’s legendary and notorious music history. See the landmarks and favorite haunts of some of Southern music’s most legendary players as well as the backstage cast of characters who played a crucial role in their fame. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Rookery, 543 Cherry St., Macon.

$15, reservations required. 7:30 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 27.

Rock and roll through Macon’s music history with a driving tour that traces the journey of Southern rock and soul legends and their landmarks along the way. Presented by Rock Candy Tours at Visit Macon Downtown Welcome Center, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25. 10 a.m. Saturdays through Dec. 28.

Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Practice only, no teaching. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Tuesdays through March 30.

The group was founded to mirror the experiences found of The Inklings, a group of English Christian writers that included C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Presented by Scribblers Christian Writers Group at Fountain of Juice,4123 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15.

