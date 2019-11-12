HBO crews are filming a TV show in downtown Macon this week. Here’s what you need to know

A television show will be filming in downtown Macon starting on Tuesday, causing road closures and delays.

The show appears to be Jordan Peele’s latest HBO project, “Lovecraft Country,” based on a recent cast call that went out. It’s a drama-horror television series based on Matt Ruff’s novel with the same name. Filming will run through Nov. 16.

The casting call asked for African-American kids, ages 9-12 to be used in scenes set in the 1950’s. Boys should be willing to get a haircut to match the time period and girls must not have braids, twists or weaves, according to the call.

Pre-production began on Oct. 31 with filming set to run Tuesday through Saturday. Parts of Second Street, Cotton Avenue and Mulberry Street Lane will be closed along with some parking on Cherry and Mulberry streets to accommodate filming.

There will also be lanes closures around that area during the production wrap-up from Nov. 16-18 and on Second Street and Cotton Avenue on Nov. 16-22.

Downtown storefronts received makeovers in pre-production, with signs and other features changed to fit the time period. Some of these included an old-timey restaurant, shoe store and cigar shop in place of the usual stores in the area.

It would be the second HBO show to film in the downtown Macon area in the last few months with “Watchmen” also shooting scenes in the area.

Macon-Bibb Public Affairs spokesman Chris Floore confirmed that HBO is filming a show this week called “Project Random.” “Watchmen” is also rumored to be filmed under that same name. However, neither show has been confirmed, only that “Project Random” is filming.