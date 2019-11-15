Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 15

A new fall pottery event featuring master potters. Shop hundreds of original functional and sculptural works, just in time for the holidays. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free admission. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 11-15 and 17, .10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 16.

First Friday opening reception features original works by regional artists, curated for the gifting season. Choose from pottery, ornaments, jewelry, scarves and more. Light refreshments will be served. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free admission. Various times through Dec. 11.

Macon Pops will be performing exciting funk music. Presented by Macon Pops at Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$25-$35. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

In this year’s “Talking Walls” tour, visitors will meet some of Macon’s most memorable people from long ago, including a musician/poet, a 1860s soldier, a Georgia Supreme Court justice, a Macon diarist and others. Reservations required. Presented by The Cannonball House at Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St., Macon.

$15. 5, 6, 7 and 8 p.m. Nov. 16.

A rock and soul revue that re-creates the one-of-a-kind sounds that hit the airwaves in the 1960s and ‘70s. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$20. 7 p.m. Nov. 16.

Enjoy music, dancing and fun. Small Town Country 6-9 p.m. Drawing at 9 p.m. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donations based. 6 p.m. Nov. 16.

A holiday shopping experience in one of Macon’s most beautiful historic homes. Presented by Federated Garden Clubs of Macon at 730 College St., Macon.

Free admission. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 16, 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17.

Ensemble Chaconne, a group specializing in baroque and renaissance music, will present a selection of songs taken from the plays of William Shakespeare and set to period-appropriate music. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church at Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.

Free. 4 p.m. Nov. 17.

The Choral Society of Middle Georgia and the Mercer University Chorus perform their fall concert. Presented by Choral Society of Middle Georgia at First Baptist Church of Christ, 511 High Place, Macon.

$15. Free for Mercer students and faculty with Mercer ID. 4 p.m. Nov. 17.

A showcase of musical talent and variety featuring music of many styles and genres. Featuring chamber groups from the Wellston Winds, along with performances from school groups, local ensembles and other area performers. Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association at First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins.

$15, free for students. 3 p.m. Nov. 17.

A play about the famous ballet company that helped revolutionize 20th century dance. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Black Box Theatre, 135 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.

$14, $10 seniors, non-Georgia College students and Georgia College faculty and staff, $5 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15-16, 2 p.m. Nov. 17.

A conversation with Macon-born Tom Johnson, former president and CEO of CNN and publisher of the Los Angeles Times and the Dallas Times Herald. Presented by Community Foundation of Central Georgia at Mercer University - Newton Chapel Hall, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

Classes by Christina Lucia Murray focus on breath connected to movement. Classes are adaptable to any skill level, and can help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Nov. 18.

Four-week class teaches different surface treatments and glazing techniques through building a vase form. Ages 13 and older. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$140 a session. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19 and 26, Dec. 3 and 10.

Macon native Jonathan Johnson will be performing with pianist Craig Terry, music director of the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center and assistant conductor at Lyric Opera of Chicago. Presented by Macon Concert Association at Wesleyan College, Pierce Chapel, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$25, $10 students, $15 Wesleyan discount. 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

Receive guidance and access to tools to work on your own bicycle, learn about how adults in need of transportation can earn a bicycle from this program, help work on bicycles for adults in need of transportation or simply build community and share a free meal with a diverse group of people. Presented by Centenary Church at Centenary Church Community Building, 1185 Ash St., Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Nov. 21.

Schools in the Georgia Association of Private and Parochial School bring their middle and high school choral ensembles to receive a festival ranking and compete for the school championships in small and large ensembles. Presented by Wesleyan College at Porter Auditorium, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 9 a.m. Nov. 21.

A 30-minute concert of organ music on a 53-rank Schlicker pipe organ. Presented by St. Joseph Catholic Church at 830 Poplar St., Macon.

Free. Noon Nov. 21.

Violinist Robert McDuffie performs Italian Baroque music. Presented by The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building - Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon.

$15 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21.

Original works of jewelry by Nancy Barnes. Light refreshments will be served during reception. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free admission. 5-8 p.m. Nov. 22.

