Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 8

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Singer-songwriter and guitarist had been growing his fan base throughout the U.S. Presented by Hargray Capitol Theatre at 382 Second ST., Macon.

$25 and up. 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

A new fall pottery event featuring master potters. Shop hundreds of original functional and sculptural works, just in time for the holidays. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free admission. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 9 and 16, noon-4 p.m. Nov. 10, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 11-15 and 17.

First Friday opening reception features original works by regional artists, curated for the gifting season. Choose from pottery, ornaments, jewelry, scarves and more. Light refreshments will be served. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free admission. Various times through Dec. 11.

Students will learn how to braid cornrows and braid with extensions. No supplies needed but, students may bring their own mannequin, comb and brush. Presented by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Arts and Crafts Collective at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1000 University Drive, Fort Valley.

Free. 3-5:30 p.m. Nov. 11.

A day of food trucks, vendors, a kids’ corner and fun for the whole family. Presented by St. Andrew Christian Church at 6220 Thomaston Road, Macon.

Free admission. 9 a.m. Nov. 9.

Watch a classic, family friendly film baseball movie playing at an all-time classic ballpark. Presented by Macon Bacon at Luther Williams Field, 225 Willie Smokie Glover Drive, Macon.

Free admission with donation for Loaves and Fishes Ministry. 6 p.m. Nov. 9.

An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. For kids ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9.

Come and enjoy the music, dancing and fun. Line up: 6-7:30 p.m. Curtis Scott; 7:30-9 p.m. Magnum Country; 9 p.m. drawing. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Nov. 9.

The 35th anniversary toast to the history that the museum has brought to the area. Presented by Museum of Aviation at 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base.

$100. 6 p.m. Nov. 9.

Office desks, filing cabinets, bookshelves and chairs of all kinds are part of this one-day sale. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at Roses shopping center, 652 Shurling Drive, Macon.

Free admission. 8 a.m. Nov. 9.

Come tailgate and enjoy a day of family fun includes food trucks, drinks and a performance by The Grapevine. Head to the field after to watch Mercer football play Wofford. Presented by Mercer University at Mercer University, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. Nov. 9.

Local USA Dance chapter hosts The Top Hat band for an evening of social dancing. It’s your chance to shine on the dance floor. Tuxedo optional. Presented by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon

$25 advance, $35 at door. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Nov. 9.

Middle Georgia residents have a chance to see a rare transit of Mercury as it moves across the face of the sun. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. Nov. 11.

A Chinese family discover their grandmother has only a short while left to live and decide to keep her in the dark, scheduling a wedding to gather before she dies. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 10.

Ceramic artist and assistant professor at the University of Southern Illinois Mitros will discuss his work. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. Noon Nov. 13.

Black-tie event includes food, live entertainment and a silent art auction. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$100. 7 p.m. Nov. 14.

Macon Pops will be performing exciting funk music. Presented by Macon Pops at Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$25-$35. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15.

A play about the famous ballet company that helped revolutionize 20th century dance. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Black Box Theatre, 135 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.

$14, $10 seniors, non-Georgia College students and Georgia College faculty and staff, $5 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 8-9 and 13-16, 2 p.m. Nov. 10 and 17.

Classes by Christina Lucia Murray focus on breath connected to movement. Classes are adaptable to any skill level, and can help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6 p.m. p.m. Nov. 18.

Get your event included

To see more events or to submit items for consideration for the calendar, visit Macon365.com.