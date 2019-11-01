Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Nov. 1

Handmade ornaments like the ones pictured here will be available for sale at the Fire and Ice pottery event featuring master potters. Shop from hundreds of original functional and sculptural works. Courtesy of Macon Arts Alliance

Handmade Holiday

First Friday Opening Reception features original works by regional artists, curated for the gifting season. Choose from pottery, ornaments, jewelry, scarves and more. Light refreshments will be served. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First Street, Macon.

Free. 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 5 p.m. Nov. 1-Dec. 24.

First Friday Open House with photography by Dsto Moore and Henna Body Art by Heidi Clinite. Presented by Gallery West at Gallery West, 447 Third Street, Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

Local artist invites the community to her studio for a demonstration. Jamal George will play acoustic guitar. Presented by Gerts Werks at Gerts Werks Studio, 935 Walnut Street, Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Nov. 1.

Raising the flags on the Avenue of Flags to honor and respect those who gave so much for our freedom. Presented by Museum of Aviation at 1942 Heritage Blvd., Warner Robins.

Free. 8 a.m. Nov. 1.

Marty McFly is accidentally sent back in time to his hometown of the 1950s. His very presence starts to change history forcing him to find a way to get his parents to meet…or face fading entirely from existence. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry Street, Macon.

$5. 7 p.m. Nov. 1.

Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events on November’s First Friday in downtown Macon. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal and Macon Arts Gallery and Travis Jean at Downtown Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

Music from local bands presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Rd., Gray.

Donations are welcomed. 6 p.m. Nov. 2.

Forty talented artists from across Georgia will be painting in the beautiful historic heartland of Georgia. Featured artists include three from Macon. Fresh paintings produced will be available for purchase at various places throughout the four-day event. Presented by Olmsted Arts, LLC at various locations in Madison, Ga.

The Exhibition Gallery at the Morgan Cultural Center will be open Nov. 1-3 showcasing fresh paintings for sale.

9 a.m. Oct. 31-Nov. 2.

A play by Joan Holden, directed by Frazer Lively. Presented by Wesleyan College at Grassmann-Porter Theatre/Porter Fine Arts Building, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

$10; $5 alumnae, students and senior citizens. Reservations are encouraged. 8 p.m. Oct. 30-Nov. 2.

Come tailgate and enjoy a day of family fun at the Ford Concert Series where there will be food trucks, drinks and performances by Tucker Beathard, Jordan Rager and Crawford & Power. Head to the field after to watch Mercer football play Samford. Presented by Mercer University at 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.

Free admission for Ford Concert Series. Game tickets are available at the gate or online. 1 p.m. Nov. 2.

Join us for a Ranger-led tour to the Earth Lodge. Learn about the people who lived here a thousand years ago and discover why they built the mounds. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Highway, Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. Nov. 2.

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 1st Street, Macon.

$28 for all materials, except for drinks. 7 p.m. Nov. 2.

Join the Mill Hill Bakers Collective in a friendly competition bringing together both professional and hobby bakers for the first Central City Holiday Bake Off. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton Street, Macon.

$10 entry, includes 10 samples of baked goods. 6 p.m. Nov. 5.

This is a hands-on class that teaches you basic hand-building skills. You will also learn different methods for surface treatments and glazing techniques through building a large-scale planter. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

6 p.m. Nov. 7.

This fall and winter, Washington Memorial Library will host a series of visits from authors who write historical fiction set in Georgia. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at 1180 Washington Ave, Macon.

Free. 6 p.m. Nov. 7.

Dine at one of our participating restaurants and they will donate 10% of your tab to Loaves and Fishes Ministry of Macon. Presented by Loaves & Fishes Ministry of Macon at participating restaurants in Macon.

All day Nov. 7.

Holiday fashion show featuring local community members as models and a silent auction with lots of enticing items benefitting Crisis Line & Safe House. Presented by Crisis Line & Safe House of Central Georgia, Inc. at Historic Terminal Station, 200 Cherry Street, Macon.

$35 for one ticket of $60 for two. 6 p.m. Nov. 7.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia Artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Avenue, Macon.

Free. noon and 6 p.m. through Nov. 9.

Diaghilev and Nijinsky in a Filmic Battle Royale. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at GCSU Campus Black Box Theatre, 135 West Hancock Street, Milledgeville.

$14 general admission; $10 senior citizens, GCSU faculty and staff, non-GCSU students; $5 GCSU students; $9 per 10 tickets for groups of 10 or more. 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 6-17.

Join Macon Arts Alliance November 9-17 For Fire and Ice, a new fall pottery event featuring master potters at Mill Hill Community Arts Center. Shop hundreds of original functional and sculptural works, just in time for the holidays. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton Street, Macon.

Free. 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon Nov. 9-17.

These yoga classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Classes are adaptable to any skill level. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton Street, Macon.

Donations are welcomed. 6:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 18.

Selected paintings of Dr. Warren Griffin are on display. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church at 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.

Free. Now through Nov. 20.

Dodgeball Archery is a thrilling sport for the whole family. This action-packed experience is fun for ages 7 and up. Sometimes called “Combat Archery,” two teams battle it out with bows and foam-tipped arrows on the field. Presented by Situation Room at Poplar Street Parks Downtown Macon, 427 Poplar St, Macon.

$10.00. 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5.

Christian Writers invited to this monthly meeting at Fountain of Juice, 4123 Forsyth Rd, Macon. Presented by Scribblers Christian Writers Group.

Third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. through Dec. 15.