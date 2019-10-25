Here’s a list of things to do for Halloween across Middle Georgia

Halloween is almost here and before heading out to trick-or-treat, here are some events happening in the Middle Georgia area that are worth checking out.

Let’s Glow Fall Festival

What is it?: The Macon Bibb County Recreation team has put together a fall festival with inflatables, glow sticks, face paintings and more. Costumes are welcome at the event where people can also enjoy some candy and games.

Location: Central City Park

Date: Oct. 25

Time: Starts at 6 p.m.

13th Annual Thriller Parade

What is it?: It features food trucks, dancers, musicians and more before the night is capped off with 100 zombies dancing to Michael Jackson’s Thriller.

Location: Cherry Street Plaza in Macon

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Macon Macabre Public Walking Tour

What is it?: Rock Candy Tours has put together a new ghost, murder and mayhem Macon history tour focused on the downtown Macon area. The cost is $15 per person.

Location: Starts at Just Tap’d and ends at Parish

Date: Oct. 25, 26, 29 and 30 and Nov. 1 and 2

Time: 8-9:30 p.m.

Child Safety Expo & Trick or Treat

What is it?: It is a chance to bring the kids out to grab some candy while learning safety tips and touring the Pediatric emergency room and emergency vehicles. There will be a costume parade, games and food. It is an event that is for the whole family

Location: Coliseum Medical Center

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 10 a.m.-noon

Fall Fest

What is it?: This is a chance to take the perfect fall photo in the backyard at Henry’s as well as enjoy some good food and take on some of the things that make fall so fun.

Location: Henry’s of Bolingbroke

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

14th annual Trek or Treat Road Race

What is it?: This event consists of multiple races from a 5K and 10K to the Candy Mile for Kids and an unSpooky Sprint race. There will be 35,000 pieces of candy and costumes are encouraged.

Location: 5000 Bass Pro Boulevard in Macon

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 8-10:30 a.m.

Glass Pumpkin Patch

What is it?: Check over 500 hand-blown glass pumpkins for sale between $20-$200, or just enjoy a walk through the patch admiring all the cool pumpkins.

Location: 6010 Peake Road in Macon

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sweets and Treats on Downtown Streets

What is it?: The stores and shops in downtown Perry are hosting a trick-or-treat event as people can come out dressed in costumes to grab candy and other treats from local businesses.

Location: Downtown Perry

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4:30-6:30pm

The Downtown Halloween Bar Crawl

What is it?: It is a chance for people to show off their best costumes and enjoy discounts, themed drinks and Halloween fun. The businesses include: Comics Plus of Macon, Fatty’s Pizza, Just Tap’d, Oliver’s Corner Bistro, Ocmulgee Brewpub, Piedmont Brewery & Kitchen, Reboot Retrocade, Travis Jean and Z-Beans.

Location: Downtown Macon

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Trick-or-Treat in the Village

What is it?: Stores at the Historic Ingleside Village will be passing out candy and treats. It is a chance for people to rack up on candy in a safe and safe atmosphere.

Location: Ingleside Village

Date: Oct. 31

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Halloween Costume Ball

What is it?: This is an 18 and up event where there will be prizes for the costume contest that takes place at 11 p.m. Plus expect music from DJ B3 and Shawty Slim along with drink special all night.

Location: Reboot Retrocade & Bar

Date: Nov. 1

Time: 9 p.m.-midnight