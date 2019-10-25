You can do the Time Warp (again) at this Macon screening of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’

Ready to do the Time Warp? Again?

If you are, the Grand Opera House is showing “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Friday as part of its $5 film series and as a special Halloween season treat.

And if you are, you know the Time Warp is a dance featured in one of the musical’s better known songs, “The Time Warp,” with the signature refrain, “Let’s do the Time Warp again.”

The song includes dance instructions.

And once again, if you are ready to do the Time Warp, you know the 1975 cult film, which began as a British stage play, has become as well known for all manner of audience costuming and raucous participation during showings as it has for its wild mashup of B-grade, interplanetary science fiction horror movie style, gender bending characters, good old rock ‘n’ roll musical score and, well, other ingredients not easily described.

Audience participation is largely what caught Joe Patti’s attention. Patti, executive director at the Grand, said it was that along with a staff member bugging him to bring the film to town.

“Basically, we were looking for something for Halloween and, yes, Nikki Vincent, our director of rentals and patron services, has wanted us to bring ‘Rocky Horror’ for a long time,” Patti said. “It’s definitely a popular cult classic that a lot of people enjoy, especially with all the audience participation that’s grown up around it. I saw it as a good way to engage our audience. Already, ticket sales have kind of exploded and there’s been a lot of interest and social media buzz.”

As for Vincent, she admits entreating Patti to the point of begging. “It’s just so much fun,” she said. “Plus, how often do you get to see Tim Curry dressed in a corset and fishnet stockings? That’s worth something, right?”

Curry stars as the film’s lead, Dr. Frank-N-Furter. As a rule, Curry typically receives stellar reviews whether his films are scorned or praised, such as in “Clue” and as the evil clown in the original version of Stephen King’s “It.”

As for dressing up for the showing and hearty audience participation, Vincent and Patti said the theater welcomes it. Though the film starts at 9 p.m., the box office opens at 7 p.m. with “Rocky Horror” karaoke beginning at 7:30 p.m. At 8:30 p.m., a costume contest will be judged by audience members.

“It’s Halloween and it’s ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ so we’re inviting everyone to costume their hearts out,” Patti said. “Whether it’s a preview of what you’re wearing for trick or treat or something to go along with the movie, wear it.”

Vincent and Patti said the canon of audience participation antics for the film is encouraged – mostly. Props will not be allowed from outside, only prop bags sold at the Grand for $5 are allowed in. Patti said that’s to help protect the historic theater and its $3 million remodel. If you’ve never seen the film or danced the Time Warp, that may make no sense but Vincent gives some guidance saying, “There will be rain, but no toast.”

Not helpful?

Suffice it to say when the movie’s innocent young couple’s car breaks down on the dark, stormy night forcing them to seek refuge in Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s scary house in the distance, audiences traditionally squirt squirt guns. So Vincent said there will be rain allowed and provided for, but there won’t be toast, that is, food won’t be allowed for throwing at appropriate filmic moments.

“But there will be all the repeating of lines and experienced audience members will no doubt lead others in shouting responses back at actors on the screen,” Vincent said. “That’s a big part of it.”

Patti noted the film is R rated and added there is no guarantee of the rating of audience responses, so be forewarned.

Vincent said another classic audience feature is having a local shadow cast perform scenes while the film is running. That will happen just below stage level, done by community theater actors from across Middle Georgia led by Georgia Olson. Olson played “Rocky Horror’s” Magenta in Theatre Macon’s performance of the stage play several years ago.

“We’re excited about presenting ‘Rocky Horror’ and we’ll see if it becomes our Halloween tradition,” Patti said. “But still, it’s just one of the really good films and other entertainment we bring and one of the ways we’re working to engage audiences more and more.”

“The Rocky Horror Picture Show”

Where: The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St.

When: 9 p.m., Oct. 25

Cost: $5

Information: www.thegrandmacon.com, 478- 301-5470