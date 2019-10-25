Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Oct. 25

The cult classic featuring some sweet innocent kids who happen upon a party being thrown by Dr. Frank-N-Furter, made even more fun with audience participation. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$5. 9 p.m. Oct. 25.

Dubbed “The Very Best Host in the World” by the Wall Street Journal, celebrity chef Alex Hitz shares his personal rules for flawless entertaining. Catered luncheon and wine included in admission price. Presented by Celebrating ART Macon at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon.

$75. $1,000 for table of 8, includes premium seating and a copy of “Art of the Host” for each person. Noon Oct. 25.

A block party filled with live music, arts vendors, activities for kids and food trucks. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at Riverdale Drive, Macon.

Free. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 26.

Bring two-sided adhesive tape or purchase tape for $7. Instructor is donating packets of the other materials. Presented by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Arts and Crafts Collective at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1000 University Drive, Fort Valley.

Free. 3 p.m. Oct. 26.

Four grand pianos on stage will be played simultaneously., featuring duets and trio. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Dog adoptions available from Middle Georgia rescue groups and animal shelters. There will be food trucks, bounce house, games and activities for the kids, raffles and vendors. Presented by Fur the Fun of It at North Peach Park, White Road, Byron.

Free admission. 10 a.m. Oct. 26.

An interactive thrilling evening of ghoulish entertainment for all ages. Presented by Hayiya Dance Theatre at Cherry Street Plaza, 340 Cherry St., Macon.

Free. 7 p.m. Oct. 26.

Look at and choose from over 500 hand-blown glass pumpkins. Presented by Celebrating ART Macon at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon.

Free admission. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 25-26.

Learn more about radio stars because of this unique event. Presented by Museum of Aviation at 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base.

$20. 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27.

Celebrate the eerie time of year by trick or treating at Hay House. Not only will there be candy, but there will be crafts, as well as spooky and educational displays. Presented by Hay House at 934 Georgia Ave., Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 27.

Book lovers and bargain lovers of all ages will find more than 55,000 gently used and like-new books in more than 50 categories. Presented by Friends of the Library Macon at Riverstreet Corners Shopping Center, 2720 Riverside Drive, Macon.

Free admission. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 25, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 26 and noon-5 p.m. Oct. 27.

Brass and organ join forces to present an afternoon of musical delights. Conducted by retired Army Col. Bryan Shelburne, former commander of the U.S. Army Band (“Pershing’s Own”). Presented by Warner Robins Community Concert Association at First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins.

$15, free for students. 3 p.m. Oct. 27.

Prove your knowledge of Halloween and show off your creative skills with your costume at the night before Halloween. Presented by Growler’s at1117 Ga. 96 No. 100, Kathleen.

Free. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Bassist Jeffrey Turner, known for his versatile career as an orchestral musician, chamber musician and teacher, joins forces with guest artist cellist Edward Arron, McDuffie Center faculty and young artists for an evening of Czech music. Presented by The Robert McDuffie Center for Strings at Neva Langley Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building - Mercer University, 1329 Adams St., Macon.

$15, free for students with ID. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29.

Hay House’s annual tour features features tales of ghosts and other legends surrounding the National Historic Landmark. Moderate walking and extensive stair-climbing involved. Reservations with advanced payment are required. Presented by Hay House at 934 Georgia Ave., Macon.

$45. 6-9 p.m. Oct. 29.

Purchase fresh baked goods and sign up for Thanksgiving treats from your favorite Mill Hill Bakers. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Free admission. 3 p.m. Oct. 29.

Join the Mill Hill Bakers Collective in a friendly competition bringing together both professional and hobby bakers. Entry fee includes 10 samples of the competing baked goods. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

$10. 6 p.m. Nov. 5.

Learn how to create a small dish (spoon rest) with a vegetable image with artist Yen-Ting Chiu. You will create a small plate by using simple hand-building techniques. For ages 10 and older. Presented by stARTup Studios at 1055 Riverside Drive, Suite A, Macon.

$35, materials are included. 3:30-5 p.m. Oct. 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 and Nov. 6.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia Artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Noon-6 p.m. through Nov. 9.

Selected paintings by the artist are one display. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church at Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.

Free admission. 9 a.m. through Nov. 20.

A lump of clay large enough to make a mug, bowl, or other similar project, as well as space and equipment to work. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$15, includes all supplies, $10 for members. 6 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 22.

