Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Oct. 18

Books and coffee galore at Between Friends Coffee Shop, 1080 GA-96 #100, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Free. 4 p.m. Oct. 19.

Come tailgate and enjoy a day of family fun at the Ford Concert Series where there will be food trucks, drinks and performances by Caroline Jones, Maggie Renfroe and Craig Campbell. Head to the field after to watch Mercer football play VMI. Presented by Mercer University at Mercer University, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.

Free. 10 a.m. Oct. 19.

From setup to engagement, this workshop will teach artists how to successfully utilize social media, particularly Instagram, in their art business. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First Street, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 19.

Suppressed: The Fight to Vote film showing and panel discussion. Presented by Georgia Women (And Those Who Stand With Us) at High Street Universalist Unitarian Church, 1085 High Street, Macon.

Free. 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

An afternoon to learn to paint a 16x20 canvas portrait of your pet. Guided instructions make it easy to create a masterpiece. Presented by Heather Mclaurin Art at Village Gallery & Studio, 2368 Ingleside Avenue, Macon.

$5 per person, supplies included. 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

Award-winning composer and pianist Mark Hayes and coloratura soprano Stephanie Ball join area choir members to present a free concert of music composed by Mark Hayes. Presented by Perry United Methodist Church at Perry United Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll Street, Perry.

Free. 3 p.m. Oct. 20.

The streets of Macon will leap to life as nearly 1.5 miles of Ash Street to Montpelier Avenue become a paved park. The stretches of street will be closed to motorized traffic (except for intersections where cars will be free to cross). Presented by Bike Walk Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. Oct. 20.

Don’t miss this special production of “The Dining Room” by A. R. Gurney starring some of Middle GA’s best known actors: Jim Crisp, Pam Burkhalter, September Carter, Scot Cooley, Abigail Evans, Tony Kemp, Lizzy McCullers, Tom Morris, Maggie Rogers. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry Street, Macon.

2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m. on Oct. 17-20.

EG Kight will perform a blues program with her acoustic roots trio. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church at 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.

Free. 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

American Book Award winner Jericho Brown will read from his newest collection, The Tradition. Presented by Middle Georgia State University’s School of Arts & Letters at 100 University Parkway, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 21.

Join the opening night for Celebrating ART 2019 with our Arty Party Preview Celebration. You will be the first to see hundreds of pieces of original artwork and artisan-inspired items. Presented by Celebrating ART Macon at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Rd., Macon.

$35 for individuals, $60 for a couple, includes admission, bar/hors d’oeuvres, live music, live painting demonstration. 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

An evening full of paint brushes and Just Tap’d beverages in the brisk air of fall. Presented by Lush Art Painting Studio, Just Tap’d and Warner Robins Convention & Visitors Bureau at 99 N Armed Forces Blvd, Warner Robins.

Purchase tickets in advance at Lush Art’s website. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22.

The 2019 Belk Lecture at Wesleyan College, Pierce Professor of Christian Ethics and African American Studies at Drew University Theological School. Dr. West has published many articles and book chapters on sexual, gender and racial justice. Presented by Wesleyan College at Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 11:15 a.m. Oct. 24.

The Middle Georgia State University School of Arts and Letters is hosting a symposium and concert on Thursday, Oct. 24, that focuses on the life of Kathleen Lockhart Manning, an American composer and singer. Presented by Middle Georgia State University at 100 University Pkwy, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 24.

Dubbed “The Very Best Host in the World” by the Wall Street Journal, celebrity chef Alex Hitz presents ART OF THE HOST. Join us to hear Alex share his personal rules for flawless entertaining. Presented by Celebrating ART Macon at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon.

$75 per person, includes catered luncheon, wine, and program. $1,000 for table of eight, includes premium seating, catered luncheon, wine, program, copy of ART OF THE HOST for each guest. 12 p.m. Oct. 25.

Macon’s best block party with live music, arts vendors, kids activities and food trucks. Presented by Jazz Association of Macon at Riverdale Drive, Macon.

12 p.m. Oct. 26.

Your fall trip to the pumpkin patch has a new twist. Our Glass Pumpkin Patch is filled with over 500 hand-blown glass pumpkins. Presented by Celebrating ART Macon at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road, Macon.

Free. 9 a.m. Oct. 23-26.

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia Artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at 2330 Ingleside Avenue, Macon.

Free. 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. Oct. 18 - Nov. 9.

A “highlights” exhibit that supports the Slow Art movement, a national initiative to encourage museum visitors to slow down and spend more time looking at works of art. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.

10 a.m. Oct. 18 - March 8.

Dodgeball Archery is Macon’s only thrilling sport for the whole family. This action-packed experience is fun for ages 7 and up. Sometimes called “Combat Archery,” two teams battle it out with bows and foam-tipped arrows on the field. Presented by Situation Room at 427 Poplar St, Macon.

$10 per player. 1 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5.