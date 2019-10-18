Everything you need to know about Oktoberfest in historic downtown Perry

The second annual Oktoberfest will bring a touch of German flair to historic downtown Perry on Saturday.

This German-themed event is unlike anything in Middle Georgia and will have something for everyone, said Haley Myers, Perry Main Street coordinator.

She said the event is an opportunity for people to explore and enjoy German heritage from food and drinks to music, with a variety of activities for the children.

Myers shared more information about Oktoberfest.

What will kick off the event?

The Robins Air Force Base Fitness Center will host the Oktoberfest Volksmarch Noncompetitive Walk, which will highlight trails from the old courthouse lawn in Historic Perry throughout town. Meet on the courthouse lawn at 8 a.m.

What are some of the things families can do at this event?

We will have free, family-friendly activities including a fun area, face painting, stilt walkers, balloon art, and educational activities about German history and current day Germany, games and crafts, bounce houses, foam ax throwing, foam archery and more.

Are there activities that adults might enjoy?

We will have food such as brats and pretzels along with beer tents (German and domestic.) There also will be a free Volkswagen car show. The Middle Georgia Volkswagen group will feature more than 25 vehicles.

And music, of course?

We will have live music on two different stages with authentic German music, polka bands, Zwiefachers and more. There will be two different polka bands.

What about contests?

We will have a sausage-eating contest at 7 p.m. It’s first-come, first- serve. Look for more details on the city’s website.

What about parking?

Streets downtown will be blocked off and parking will be available. The public can park for free in the public parking lots downtown. There will be public parking at the corner of Main/Ball Streets and Commerce/Washington Streets, and there will be public street parking at the downtown perimeter, as well.

Other things to know.

We do allow dogs on leashes. People can bring chairs to put on the lawn. We encourage people to come dressed in Oktoberfest-themed costume, but all are welcome.

Second Annual Oktoberfest

Where: Downtown Perry

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 5 -9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Information: 478-988-2700, www.perry-ga.gov