Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Oct. 11

Bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage to sip on, bring a friend, and learn to create an 11x14 painting. No painting experience required. An artist will guide you through the steps. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$28, includes all materials (except the drinks). 7 p.m. Oct. 11.

Music from local bands, dancing and more fun. 7:30-9 p.m. Down the Hill. Drawing is at 9 p.m. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Oct. 12.

An artist takes children step-by-step through the process of creating a fun painting with acrylic paints on a real canvas. For kids ages 6-12. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$20, includes all materials. 10:30 a.m. Oct. 12.

In a snowbound cabin, two characters alternately repel and attract each other as exchange feelings and words about the pain of the past and the possibilities of the present. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at BirdHouse Theatre, 114 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.

$6, $5 seniors, Georgia College faculty and non-Georgia College students, $3 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11-12

An evening of dance and fun with optional Halloween costumes. There will be a complimentary waltz lesson given by Dianne Kent and DJ Chester Gibbs will be playing everything from waltz to hip hop to Argentine tango. Presented by USA Dance-Greater Macon Chapter at Howard Community Center, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon.

7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.

Learn about the space phenomenon are a source of fascination and fear. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 3 p.m. Oct. 12.

A psychological thriller about a couple forced to reconsider their image of their popular adopted son after they discover he has written an extremely disturbing essay for his class at school. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. Oct. 13 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

In time for the spooky season of October, this new adaptation brings the suspense and seduction of Bram Stoker’s classic novel to the stage. Presented by Warner Robins Little Theatre at 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins.

$16, $14 students, seniors and active military with ID. 8 p.m. Oct. 11-12 and 17-19, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

Whether you’re new to gardening or looking to expand your knowledge, this monthly series presented will help you succeed. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.

Free. 2 p.m. Oct. 16.

A five-day arts camp for students 5-11 years old. Each day, students will participate in songwriting, voice, piano, percussion, dance and other areas to enhance their music education and literacy skill, culminating in a performance to showcase the work all the students have done. Presented by Otis Redding Foundation at Academy for Classical Education, 5665 New Forsyth Road, Macon.

$125, includes snacks and lunch. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 14-18.

A play based on the true story of one man’s experience as drugs began to spread across the southeast part of the United States. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$25 advance, $30 at door. 6:30 Oct. 18.

Tailgate and enjoy a day of family fun where there will be music, food trucks, drinks and a kids’ area. Caroline Jones, Maggie Renfroe and Craig Campbell will be performing. Afterward, head to the field and watch Mercer’s football team play VMI. Presented by Mercer University at 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon.

Free for concert series. 10 a.m. Oct. 19

From setup to engagement, this workshop will teach artists how to successfully utilize social media, particularly Instagram, in their art business. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 19.

This special Stage TWO production of by A. R. Gurney’s play stars some of Middle Georgia’s best known actors: Jim Crisp, Pam Burkhalter, September Carter, Scot Cooley, Abigail Evans, Tony Kemp, Lizzy McCullers, Tom Morris and Maggie Rogers. Presented by Theatre Macon at438 Cherry Street, Macon.

$15. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17, 8 p.m. Oct. 18-19 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20.

A blues program featuring the local acoustic roots group. Presented by Music and the Arts at Vineville United Methodist Church at Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave., Macon.

Free. 4 p.m. Oct. 20.

American Book Award winner Jericho Brown will read from his newest collection, “The Tradition.” Presented by Middle Georgia State University’s School of Arts & Letters at Middle Georgia State University Arts Complex Theatre, 100 University Pkwy., Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 21.

Attendees will be the first to see hundreds of pieces of original artwork and artisan-inspired items. Includes a bar, hors d’oeuvres, live music and live painting demonstration. Presented by Celebrating ART Macon at Stratford Academy, 6010 Peake Road.

$35, $60 per couple. 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

Class provides youngsters the opportunity to learn a variety of art techniques and styles. Presented by The Village Gallery and Studio at 2368 Ingleside Ave. , Macon.

$20. 3-5 p.m. Oct. 11, 15, 18, 22, 25 and 29.

Convocation lecture and exhibition by Lora Rust, who has an eye for elegance, fluidity and movement. Working in porcelain, her signature technique is a process of pushing the surface of the clay. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. through Nov. 8.

These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.

Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays through Nov. 18.

Learn how to get started working with clay in a six-week class. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$135 for members, $165 for non-members. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 16-Nov. 20.

Join other aficionados in the popular dance. Practice only, no teaching. Presented by Argentine Tango at Marco’s Italian Ristorante, Forsyth Road, Macon.

Tuesdays through March 30.

The group was founded to mirror the experiences found of The Inklings, a group of English Christian writers that included C.S. Lewis and J.R.R. Tolkien. Presented by Scribblers Christian Writers Group at Fountain of Juice,4123 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Dec. 15.

