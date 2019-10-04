Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from Oct. 4

SHARE COPY LINK

One of the midstate’s premier annual events includes a wide variety of shows and entertainment. Enjoy a midway filled with rides, games and food, along with a concert lineup that includes the Oak Ridge Boys, Confederate Railroad, George Clinton and others. Show competitions feature cattle, hogs, sheep, goats, horses, rabbits and llama.

$10 admission. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 4-13.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Check out all the great art galleries open late with special events in downtown Macon. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal, Macon Arts Gallery and Travis Jean at Cherry Street, Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. Oct. 4.

Featuring works by Daniel Montoute. A meet and greet with artist where light refreshments will be served. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.

Free. 5-8 p.m. Oct. 4.

Featuring Macon-based Americana band Blueskyblue, as well as animal blessings and kid-friendly activities. Presented by St. Francis Episcopal Church at 432 Forest Hill Road, Macon.

Free admission. 8 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5.

Local bluegrass and country artist performs. Presented by Bleckley County Fire Department at Butch Dykes Fire Station 5 Dillard-Cary road, Cochran.

Free. 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Tailgate and enjoy a day of family fun where there will be music, food trucks, drinks and a kids’ area. Adam Doleac, The Tams and Morgan Evans will be performing. Afterward, head to the field and watch Mercer’s football team play Chattanooga. Presented by Mercer University at 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon.

Free for concert series. 10 a.m. Sept. 28.

A celebration of the lives of cancer survivors with modeling by men, women and children who have battled cancer. Presented by Douglass Theatre at 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$20 advance, $25 at door, free for 16 and younger.

You may know them as a top 10 finalist on America’s Got Talent, but Diavolo has been audaciously catapulting themselves off intriguing structures for decades. Presented by Grand Opera House at 651 Mulberry St., Macon.

$40-$45. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5.

An escorted motorcycle ride through Bibb and Monroe counties with proceeds benefiting the Jay’s HOPE Foundation. Presented by Jay’s HOPE Foundation at Harley Davidson of Macon, 5000 Mercer University Drive, Macon.

$25. 9:30 a.m. Oct. 5.

Local author Helen Smith Thompson signs copies of her debut novel “When Strength Prevails.” Presented by Mascot Books at The Shoppes at River Crossing Barnes & Noble, 5080 Riverside Drive, Macon.

Free admission. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 5.

Music from local bands, dancing and more fun. 7:30-9 p.m. Coyote Country. Drawing is at 9 p.m. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.

Donation based. 6 p.m. Oct. 5.

Discover some amazing finds at unbelievable prices. Presented by Historic Macon Foundation at 357 Oglethorpe St., Macon.

Free admission, preview Party tickets are $25 preview party for Historic Macon members, $30 for non-members. 6 p.m. Oct. 4, 8 a.m. Oct. 5 and 1 p.m. Oct. 6.

Obie Award winning playwright Robert O’Hara’s wild, raw and hysterical family saga. For audiences 16 and older. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Russell Auditorium, 201 N Clarke St, Milledgevill.

$14, $10 seniors, Georgia College faculty and non-Georgia College students, $5 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4-6.

Based on the 2018 Broadway hit musical, the show brings Elsa, Anna and the magical land of Arendelle to life onstage. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon

Prices vary. 8 p.m. Oct. 4, 8:30 p.m. Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3 and Oct. 5-6.

A famous adventurer named Louis de Rougemont, who gets lost on the high seas and ultimately ends up seeing fantastic things and meeting exotic people tells his incredible story to the audience. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at Black Box Theatre, 135 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.

Free. 6 p.m. Oct. 7-8.

NewTown Macon’s presentation provides a behind-the-scenes tour of current, complete and future projects, followed by a reception at Macon Beer Co.’s new taproom. Presented by NewTown Macon and Macon Beer Co. at Lofts at Capricorn, 520 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

Free. 5 p.m. Oct. 9.

A five-day arts camp for students 5-11 years old. Scholarships are available. Please contact foundation@otisreddingfoundation.org for more information. Presented by Otis Redding Foundation at Campus Clubs Macon, 2193 Vineville Ave., Macon.

$125, includes snacks and lunch. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 7-11.

In a snowbound cabin, two characters alternately repel and attract each other as exchange feelings and words about the pain of the past and the possibilities of the present. Presented by Georgia College Theatre at BirdHouse Theatre, 114 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville.

$6, $5seniors, Georgia College faculty and non-Georgia College students, $3 Georgia College students. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10-12

A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

Free. Regular gallery hours through Oct. 12.

A psychological thriller about a couple forced to reconsider their image of their popular adopted son after they discover he has written an extremely disturbing essay for his class at school. Presented by Macon Film Guild at Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon.

$5. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Open studio for those who enjoy creating works using pastels. Presented by The Village Gallery and Studio at 2368 Ingleside Ave., Macon.

$25. Noon Fridays through Oct. 26.

Convocation lecture and exhibition by Lora Rust, who has an eye for elegance, fluidity and movement. Working in porcelain, her signature technique is a process of pushing the surface of the clay. Presented by Wesleyan College at 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon.

Free. 1 p.m. Oct. 4-Nov. 8.

Learn the basic principles of making pottery on the wheel in an eight-week class. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.

$170 for members, $210 for non-members. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays Oct. 7-Nov. 25.

Two teams battle it out with bows and foam-tipped arrows on afield. Ages 7 and older. Presented by Situation Room at Poplar Street Park, 427 Poplar St., Macon.

$10. 1-5:30 p.m. Saturdays through Dec. 5.