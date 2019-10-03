Here is a list of events in Middle Georgia honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month

SHARE COPY LINK

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Middle Georgia has plenty of events to raise money and awareness for those affected by the disease.

Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:

Macon-Bibb County Health Department “Pink Out”

Macon-Bibb County Health Department will be hosting a “Pink Out” event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the staff will be providing educational materials, services, refreshments and giveaways.

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Macon-Bibb County Health Department

Cost: Free

FREE Pink Ribbon Car Painting

Get your car painted in support of breast cancer awareness.

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 7:30-9:30 a.m.

Location: The Medical Center, Navicent Health, Blue Parking Deck

Cost: Free

Breast Cancer Survivor Symposium: Staying Alive

Breast cancer survivors will be provided with breakfast and lunch at this event.

Date: Friday, Oct. 4

Time: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center

Cost: Breast cancer survivors only

Sista Strut: Macon

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sista Strut focuses on increasing education on resources and raising awareness about issues of breast cancer in women of color.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: Starts at 9 a.m.

Location: Central City Park

Cost: $30 per individual and $35 per team member

Pink Promise United Cornhole Tournament

If you are an expert at cornhole, this is the event for you. Play in a tournament that has $2,500 total in prize money.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: Starts at 10 a.m.

Location: Black Field at Mercer University

Cost: $100 per two-person team

Pink Out Mercer Football Game

The Mercer University football team is having its second annual “Pink Out” football game. The team plays against Chattanooga.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 5

Time: Starts at 4 p.m.

Location: Five Star Stadium at Mercer University

Cost: Ticket prices range from $8 to $20

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 8

Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center

Cost: Breast cancer survivors only

Breast Cancer Education Drop In

At this event, people can receive a free breast cancer risk assessment and learn about cancer genetic testing and breast education.

Date: Wednesdays, Oct. 9 and 23

Time: 2-4 p.m.

Location: Coliseum Medical Centers, Building C, Suite 120

Cost: Free

Think Pink! Rosé Wine Tasting & Trivia

The Society Garden is hosting a night of trivia and wine while having an informational booth for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a best pink outfit contest.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Time: 6 - 9 p.m.

Location: The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon

Cost: $15 for wine tasting

Lunch and Learn, hosted by Navicent Health and United in Pink

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health

Cost: Reservation required. Call (478) 254-5247

Mammogram Marathon

Date: Thursday, Oct. 10

Time: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Multiple Locations:

Breast Care Center Navicent Health: 800 1st Street, Macon

Diagnostics Hardeman, Navicent Health: 1650 Hardeman Ave., Macon

Diagnostics Monroe, Navicent Health: 120 North Lee Street, Suite B, Forsyth

Diagnostics Zebulon, Navicent Health: 5925 Zebulon Road, Macon

Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health: 1960 Highway 247 Connector, Byron

Free Seminar: Women at Risk for Breast Cancer

Dr. Keith Martin, general surgeon, and Dr. Cheryl Jones, oncologist, will speak at this seminar about important topics concerning breast cancer awareness.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Coliseum Medical Centers, Building C, Suite 120

Cost: Free

Pink Alliance Survivor Support Group Birthday Celebration

Lunch will be provided at this event with games and door prizes.

Date: Thursday, Oct. 17

Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center

Cost: Free for breast cancer survivors and one support person

Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours

Celebrate five years of having the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center with the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29

Time: 5:30 p.m.

Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center

Cost: For reservations, call (478) 633-4733 or email rsvp@navicenthealth.org

If you would like to submit an event to be added to this list, please email Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.