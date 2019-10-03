Happenings
Here is a list of events in Middle Georgia honoring Breast Cancer Awareness Month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and Middle Georgia has plenty of events to raise money and awareness for those affected by the disease.
Here is a list of events happening in Middle Georgia for Breast Cancer Awareness Month:
Macon-Bibb County Health Department “Pink Out”
Macon-Bibb County Health Department will be hosting a “Pink Out” event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and the staff will be providing educational materials, services, refreshments and giveaways.
- Date: Friday, Oct. 4
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Location: Macon-Bibb County Health Department
- Cost: Free
FREE Pink Ribbon Car Painting
Get your car painted in support of breast cancer awareness.
- Date: Friday, Oct. 4
- Time: 7:30-9:30 a.m.
- Location: The Medical Center, Navicent Health, Blue Parking Deck
- Cost: Free
Breast Cancer Survivor Symposium: Staying Alive
Breast cancer survivors will be provided with breakfast and lunch at this event.
- Date: Friday, Oct. 4
- Time: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center
- Cost: Breast cancer survivors only
Sista Strut: Macon
For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Sista Strut focuses on increasing education on resources and raising awareness about issues of breast cancer in women of color.
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Time: Starts at 9 a.m.
- Location: Central City Park
- Cost: $30 per individual and $35 per team member
Pink Promise United Cornhole Tournament
If you are an expert at cornhole, this is the event for you. Play in a tournament that has $2,500 total in prize money.
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Time: Starts at 10 a.m.
- Location: Black Field at Mercer University
- Cost: $100 per two-person team
Pink Out Mercer Football Game
The Mercer University football team is having its second annual “Pink Out” football game. The team plays against Chattanooga.
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 5
- Time: Starts at 4 p.m.
- Location: Five Star Stadium at Mercer University
- Cost: Ticket prices range from $8 to $20
Life Boutique Open House
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 8
- Time: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center
- Cost: Breast cancer survivors only
Breast Cancer Education Drop In
At this event, people can receive a free breast cancer risk assessment and learn about cancer genetic testing and breast education.
- Date: Wednesdays, Oct. 9 and 23
- Time: 2-4 p.m.
- Location: Coliseum Medical Centers, Building C, Suite 120
- Cost: Free
Think Pink! Rosé Wine Tasting & Trivia
The Society Garden is hosting a night of trivia and wine while having an informational booth for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a best pink outfit contest.
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 10
- Time: 6 - 9 p.m.
- Location: The Society Garden, 2389 Ingleside Ave., Macon
- Cost: $15 for wine tasting
Lunch and Learn, hosted by Navicent Health and United in Pink
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 10
- Time: 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Location: Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health
- Cost: Reservation required. Call (478) 254-5247
Mammogram Marathon
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 10
- Time: 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Multiple Locations:
- Breast Care Center Navicent Health: 800 1st Street, Macon
- Diagnostics Hardeman, Navicent Health: 1650 Hardeman Ave., Macon
- Diagnostics Monroe, Navicent Health: 120 North Lee Street, Suite B, Forsyth
- Diagnostics Zebulon, Navicent Health: 5925 Zebulon Road, Macon
- Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health: 1960 Highway 247 Connector, Byron
Free Seminar: Women at Risk for Breast Cancer
Dr. Keith Martin, general surgeon, and Dr. Cheryl Jones, oncologist, will speak at this seminar about important topics concerning breast cancer awareness.
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 17
- Time: 6-7 p.m.
- Location: Coliseum Medical Centers, Building C, Suite 120
- Cost: Free
Pink Alliance Survivor Support Group Birthday Celebration
Lunch will be provided at this event with games and door prizes.
- Date: Thursday, Oct. 17
- Time: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
- Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center
- Cost: Free for breast cancer survivors and one support person
Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours
Celebrate five years of having the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center with the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce.
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 29
- Time: 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Peyton Anderson Cancer Center
- Cost: For reservations, call (478) 633-4733 or email rsvp@navicenthealth.org
If you would like to submit an event to be added to this list, please email Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.
