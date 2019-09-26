Historic Macon wants your help identifying places that are worth saving

Historic Macon wants to preserve favorite places in town, but needs your input Lauren Mauldin, the director of neighborhood revitalization for the Historic Macon Foundation, talks about the new Scenic Preservation Index project and what it will do for the community. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lauren Mauldin, the director of neighborhood revitalization for the Historic Macon Foundation, talks about the new Scenic Preservation Index project and what it will do for the community.

People gathered in Historic Macon Foundation’s community space Tuesday evening huddled around maps of Macon-Bibb County.

They traveled back in time discussing memories that happened at different spots around town. Some spoke of good fishing sites while others remembered old golf courses and hidden gardens.

The Historic Macon Foundation invited the community to this kickoff event for the new Scenic Preservation Index, a project dedicated to identifying priority places for preservation.

“I think for us the hope is just to get people to think about these places,” said Lauren Mauldin, director of neighborhood revitalization at Historic Macon. “I think people hear ‘Historic Macon’ and think it has to be a historic building and it has to be on this national register, but it’s absolutely not just strictly to that.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Mauldin said Historic Macon received a grant from The 1772 Foundation to spearhead this initiative and after months of preparation, announced the project to the community and asked for people’s input. Historic Macon is also receiving guidance from the Trust for Public Land, Hanbury Preservation Consulting, and Jessica Lanier Walden, according to its website.

“We also had an opportunity to hear from the community about those places that they find important and really significant,” Mauldin said. “We want to hear from the public about what their favorite places are.”

Historic Macon plans to have more workshops to hear from the community, and also released a survey residents can fill out to participate in the project. To learn more information about the project and how to get involved, visit Historic Macon’s website at historicmacon.org/maconspi.

Mauldin said the plan is to release a report of the findings near the end of summer 2020. The project will also produce a web-based “story map” and a mapping tool that can be used by the public to identify and plan preservation efforts, according to a news release.

“We really want to hear about these forgotten or obscure places that still have a significant attachment and identity to our community but maybe are off the beaten path,” Mauldin said. “The key is really kind of identifying and focusing on what are those opportunities and how can we identify them.”