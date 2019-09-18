Happenings
Wednesday, Sept. 18 in the 478
Here is a list of events happening today, September 18, in the 478:
Rough Draught Book Club - Just Tap’d, Macon, Free
The Bozwellz Play RAFB - Heritage Club, Warner Robins, Free
Ladies Night Out to Support Macon Periods - Centenary Community Fellowship Hall, Macon, Free
How To Be a Foster Parent - 120B Osigian Blvd., Warner Robins, Free
Remember: It’s Macon Burger Week.
Here are some upcoming events to keep in mind:
Sept. 21: Ocmulgee Indian Celebration — Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, Macon
Oct. 19: Oktoberfest — Historic Downtown Perry
Oct. 25: Central Georgia Greek Festival, 859 1st St., Macon
