‘It is like a homecoming for me.’ WWE Superstar excited to wrestle on Macon stage

When WWE superstar Luke Gallows come to Macon, he’s about an hour away from his home on Jackson Lake in Monticello.

Gallows, a 17-year veteran of the business, also runs a wrestling school in Jenkinsburg, Georgia called the Good Brothers Dojo.

“It is like a homecoming for me anytime we do Macon or Atlanta,” Gallows said. “I love it, man. To run down to Macon and work in that arena that I have worked in so many times.”

Gallows will wrestle in WWE show in at the Macon Centreplex that starts at 7:30 on Saturday, with tickets starting at $15.

Gallows moved to Georgia in 2005 when he was working with a WWE developmental program called Deep South Wrestling.

In 2006, he was given his first run on the main roster and eventually became a fan favorite under his Festus gimmick. Gallows later joined CM Punk’s Straight Edge Society before leaving for the independent circuit in 2010.

“I basically went everywhere in the world and did everything you can do outside of there(WWE),” Gallows said. “ I never thought I would come back.”

But an opportunity arose in 2016 to make his return to the WWE as part of a tag team with close friend Karl Anderson.The pair formed while working in New Japan Pro Wrestling. They also have worked closely with Gainsville, Georgia, native AJ Styles to form The O.C., a stable currently active in the WWE.

“It is pretty full circle for me man,” Gallows said. “The opportunity came up to come back with two of my best friends in the business and outside of the ring as well.”

Gallows says that this run in WWE has been much different than his first because he is with Styles and Anderson. All three have each held championship gold since Gallows returned about 3 years ago.

“To come back and doing it the way we are doing it on Raw, the big stage, with guys I am going to be hanging out with after the show ... is a lot of fun,” Gallows said. “It is still a thrill and I still get goosebumps every night.”

Gallows and Styles also share a bond of living in Georgia. Gallows says the duo is planning to take their children to a University of Georgia football game this year.

When he is close to home, Gallows looks to spend time with his family and friends out at the lake.

“I spend a lot of my time on Jackson Lake. We got lots of lake toys up here,” he said. “We have lots of fun.”

For someone that has been in the business as long as Gallows, he says he still loves getting out in front of the crowd each night. One of the biggest things is living up to the standard that they are in business to put smiles on people’s faces, “from little kids who can barely see over the guard rail to the 80-year-old grandfather,” he said.

“If you haven’t seen WWE Live there is no show in the world quite like it.”

Gallows will take on Braun Strowman for the Macon audience on Saturday. He said that this will be a rather funny matchup for him, as it could test allegiances in the crowd.

“Braun is actually my son’s favorite wrestler,” Gallows said. “It will be interesting to see which way he is swinging in the audience that night.”

If you’ve never been to a WWE show, expect a great experience for the whole family, Gallows said.

“I always get a kick out of being in Macon and looking out into the audience and seeing my Good Brothers Dojo t-shirts,” he said. “It will be an action-packed night in Macon and special for sure.”