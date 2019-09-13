Happenings
Friday, Sept. 13 in the 478
Show your #478pride by attending these Middle Georgia events this week
Here is a list of events happening today, September 13, in the 478:
Love Letters — The Grand Opera House, Macon, Paid
Bird Dog Jubilee live at The Hummingbird — The Hummingbird Stage & Taproom, Macon, Paid
17th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament — 1011 Corder Road, Warner Robins, Paid
Here are some upcoming events to keep in mind:
Sept. 16: Macon Burger Week — Downtown Macon
Sept. 21: Ocmulgee Indian Celebration — Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, Macon
Oct. 19: Oktoberfest — Historic Downtown Perry
Don’t miss out on events in Middle Georgia!
To find out about more events coming up, visit our weekly calendar. If you would like your event to be considered for this list, submit it to Macon365.
