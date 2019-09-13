It’s fall festival season in Middle Georgia! Here’s the 2019 lineup of events.

Native American dancers share their heritage with students at Ocmulgee National Monument Creek, Cherokee and Choctaw Native American dancers performed for local students Friday as part of the school day program at the Ocmulgee National Monument. The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration runs Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Creek, Cherokee and Choctaw Native American dancers performed for local students Friday as part of the school day program at the Ocmulgee National Monument. The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration runs Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Middle Georgia has several festivals and celebrations throughout the fall season. Here are seven fall festivals happening in the next few months in the area.

Ocmulgee Indian Celebration

The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration celebrates its 28th year and is one of the largest gathering of Native Americans in the southeast with more than 200 craftsmen, dancers and others celebrating the history of the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, according to the Ocmulgee National Monument Association’s website.

Parking onsite is limited, but there is overflow shuttle parking at 171 Emery Highway.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Date: Sept. 21-22

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, 1207 Emery Highway, Macon

Cost: $6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, $3 military with identification, free for ages 5 and under

GABBAFest

GABBAFest celebrates Macon’s history with The Allman Brothers Band with a series of concerts and after parties, according to the Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association website.

Tickets include two concerts at The Grand Opera House, two concerts at The Big House and more.

Date: Sept. 20-22

Time: Starts Friday at 5 p.m.

Location: The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry Street, Macon, and The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House, 2321 Vineville Ave., Macon

Cost: $60 for general admission and $150 for VIP

Carnival rides at the Georgia National Fair in Perry on Oct. 7, 2017. Christina Matacotta Grady College, University of Georgia





Georgia National Fair

The Georgia National Fair is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year in Perry. People can spend the day enjoying fair rides, petting animals and endulging in fair food.

Date: Oct. 3-13

Time: Gates open from 8 a.m.-10p.m.

Location: Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center, 401 Golden Isles Parkway, Perry

Cost: $10 ages 11 and up, $8 seniors 60 and up, free for children ages 10 and under

SHARE COPY LINK The Georgia National Fair will feature Holstein cows giving birth daily in the Georgia Grown building during the 2018 Fair. The calves as well as newly born piglets will be on display throughout the entirety of the fair.

Oktoberfest

The City of Perry is having its second annual Oktoberfest celebration in its historic downtown area, and the festivities will feature German music, beer, food and more, said Anya Turpin, special events coordinator for the city.

Turpin said there will be family-friendly activities including a free kid-zone, a balloon twister and face painting. She said Bodega Brew is sponsoring a home brew contest. Stripling’s General Store is sponsoring a sausage eating contest.

Date: Oct. 19

Time: 5-9 p.m.

Location: Historic Downtown Perry

Cost: Free

The annual Central Georgia Greek Festival Oct. 13-15 at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Macon. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com





Central Georgia Greek Festival

Enjoy live music and dancing, try authentic Greek food and art, jewelry and religious artifacts at the 12th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival.

Date: Oct. 25-27

Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Location: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 1st Street, Macon

Cost: Free

Enjoy music, art, vendors and more Saturday at Milledgeville’s Deep Roots Festival. Sam Kala Special to The Telegraph





Deep Roots Festival

People can explore downtown Milledgeville while enjoying music and art at the Deep Roots Festival. The celebration features live performances, an artist market, an antique car show and a kid playzone, according the City of Milledgeville’s website.

Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $6 from Oct. 1-19. Tickets will be available at participating downtown businesses and Milledgeville Mainstreet.

Date: Oct. 26

Time: 10a.m.-midnight

Location: Downtown Milledgeville

Cost: $8 individual adult, $6 each for a group with four or more

After 5 p.m., the ticket price rises to $15.

Fried Green Tomato Festival

The Fried Green Tomato Festival celebrates Juliette’s fame from the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes” and the Whistle Stop Cafe, according to Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s website. This year’s festival will feature crafts, food, live music, a magician and more, according to its Facebook event.

Date: Oct. 26-27

Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Location: McCrackin Street, Juliette

Cost: Free

If you know about another fall festival that should be added to this list, email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.