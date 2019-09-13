Happenings
It’s fall festival season in Middle Georgia! Here’s the 2019 lineup of events.
Native American dancers share their heritage with students at Ocmulgee National Monument
Middle Georgia has several festivals and celebrations throughout the fall season. Here are seven fall festivals happening in the next few months in the area.
Ocmulgee Indian Celebration
The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration celebrates its 28th year and is one of the largest gathering of Native Americans in the southeast with more than 200 craftsmen, dancers and others celebrating the history of the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, according to the Ocmulgee National Monument Association’s website.
Parking onsite is limited, but there is overflow shuttle parking at 171 Emery Highway.
Date: Sept. 21-22
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park, 1207 Emery Highway, Macon
Cost: $6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, $3 military with identification, free for ages 5 and under
GABBAFest
GABBAFest celebrates Macon’s history with The Allman Brothers Band with a series of concerts and after parties, according to the Georgia Allman Brothers Band Association website.
Tickets include two concerts at The Grand Opera House, two concerts at The Big House and more.
Date: Sept. 20-22
Time: Starts Friday at 5 p.m.
Location: The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry Street, Macon, and The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House, 2321 Vineville Ave., Macon
Cost: $60 for general admission and $150 for VIP
Georgia National Fair
The Georgia National Fair is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year in Perry. People can spend the day enjoying fair rides, petting animals and endulging in fair food.
Date: Oct. 3-13
Time: Gates open from 8 a.m.-10p.m.
Location: Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agriculture Center, 401 Golden Isles Parkway, Perry
Cost: $10 ages 11 and up, $8 seniors 60 and up, free for children ages 10 and under
Oktoberfest
The City of Perry is having its second annual Oktoberfest celebration in its historic downtown area, and the festivities will feature German music, beer, food and more, said Anya Turpin, special events coordinator for the city.
Turpin said there will be family-friendly activities including a free kid-zone, a balloon twister and face painting. She said Bodega Brew is sponsoring a home brew contest. Stripling’s General Store is sponsoring a sausage eating contest.
Date: Oct. 19
Time: 5-9 p.m.
Location: Historic Downtown Perry
Cost: Free
Central Georgia Greek Festival
Enjoy live music and dancing, try authentic Greek food and art, jewelry and religious artifacts at the 12th annual Central Georgia Greek Festival.
Date: Oct. 25-27
Time: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
Location: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 1st Street, Macon
Cost: Free
Deep Roots Festival
People can explore downtown Milledgeville while enjoying music and art at the Deep Roots Festival. The celebration features live performances, an artist market, an antique car show and a kid playzone, according the City of Milledgeville’s website.
Pre-sale tickets can be purchased for $6 from Oct. 1-19. Tickets will be available at participating downtown businesses and Milledgeville Mainstreet.
Date: Oct. 26
Time: 10a.m.-midnight
Location: Downtown Milledgeville
Cost: $8 individual adult, $6 each for a group with four or more
After 5 p.m., the ticket price rises to $15.
Fried Green Tomato Festival
The Fried Green Tomato Festival celebrates Juliette’s fame from the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes” and the Whistle Stop Cafe, according to Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce’s website. This year’s festival will feature crafts, food, live music, a magician and more, according to its Facebook event.
Date: Oct. 26-27
Time: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Location: McCrackin Street, Juliette
Cost: Free
If you know about another fall festival that should be added to this list, email reporter Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.
Comments