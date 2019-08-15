Happenings
Calendar of Middle Georgia arts and entertainment events from August 16
This weekend is filled with movies, sales, bikes and beer!
Friday Night Bowl Workshop
Bring a friend and your beverage of choice and learn how to make a bowl shaped like a flower. No experience necessary. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon,
$30, includes all materials for one bowl. 7 p.m. Aug. 16.
Funk Fest
Experience funky pleasure of sour candy and beer pairings. Sour candy sugar rims. Lemon pepper chicken pizzas. Sour snow cones by Pinky’s Shaved Ice. Sour dough bread baskets. Live funk music by the Bozwells from 5-8 p.m. Presented by Just Tap’d at 488 First St., Macon.
Free admission. Noon-11 p.m. Aug. 17.
Wagon House Opry
Music from local bands. Presented by Wagon House Opry at 699 Altman Road, Gray.
Donations based. 6 p.m. Aug. 17.
Holy Mic The Great Awakening
A old-fashion tent crusade featuring young Christian recording artist Jason Law and guest speaker Evangelist Gary S. Crisp. Presented by CF-Courageous Faith Street to Success Second Chance Ministry of Georgia Laws of Music at Holy Mic: The Great Awakening, 6511 Houston Road, Macon.
Free. 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
“Precious”
Special screening of the hit movie about a 16-year-old girl facing family and emoitional problems who fights to turn her life around. Includes a Q&A with the film’s Academy Award nominated star Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe, who made her film debut as the title character. Presented by Macon Film Festival at The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon.
$12. 7 p.m. Aug. 17.
An All White Affair
A night of food, fellowship and entertainment honors Macon-Bibb County leaders who have demonstrated exemplary community service. will make the evening well worth attending. Presented by Tremont Temple Baptist Church at 5263 Bloomfield Road, Macon.
$20, $10 children. 6 p.m. Aug. 17.
Macon Film Festival
Cool down with 89 narrative, immersive and full-dome films from local and global filmmakers between screened in downtown Macon’s historic venues and the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Presented by Macon Film Festival, Macon.
$10-$150. Aug. 16-18.
Master Gardeners - Fall Vegetables
August’s monthly talk on a variety of gardening topics features fall vegetable gardening advice. Call 478-744-0825 to register. Presented by Middle Georgia Regional Library and Master Gardeners of Central Georgia at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave., Macon.
Free. 2 p.m. Aug. 21.
ReCycle Macon Bicycle Co-op
Receive guidance and access to tools to work on your own bicycle, learn about how adults in need of transportation can earn a bicycle from this program, help work on bicycles for adults in need of transportation or simply build community and share a free meal with a diverse group of people. Presented by Centenary Church at Centenary Church Community Building, 1185 Ash St., Macon.
Free. 6 p.m. Aug. 22.
”Back to Our Roots: Southern Rock Concert”
Macon Pops is celebrating local musical heritage by debuting its seventh season with a Southern rock concert experience. Reservations required. Presented by Macon Pops at Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena, University Center, 1400 Coleman Ave., Macon.
$24, $14 students. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.
Artrepreneurs
A special exhibit will feature Macon Clay student work. First Friday Opening Reception with light refreshments from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Macon Arts Gallery, 486 First St., Macon.
Free. Regular gallery hours through Aug. 23.
National Dog Day at Ocmulgee
Bring your dog to earn its Bark Ranger tag. Presented by Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park at 1207 Emery Hwy., Macon.
Free. 9 a.m. Aug. 23.
Vinyasa Yoga
These classes by Christina Lucia Murray will focus on breath connected to movement. Not only will these classes be adaptable to any skill level, but they are will help you gain flexibility, strength and reduce stress. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Donation based. 6:30-7:30 p.m. through Nov. 18.
”Shift” exhibition
Artist Jordan A. Moore uses paint and photography to capture that which is real in a way that feels unreal to encourage viewer to shift perspective for a new way of seeing. Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Aug. 23. Presented by Macon Arts Alliance at Mill Hill Community Arts Center, 213 Clinton St., Macon.
Free. Regular center hours through Aug. 31.
”Twelfth Night”
The classic play is regarded as one of William Shakespeare’s most beloved and structurally perfect comedies. Presented by Theatre Macon at 438 Cherry St., Macon.
$25, $20 seniors 60 and older, $15 military with ID, $10 youth 23 and younger. 8 p.m. Aug. 23-24 and 30-31, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 29, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 25 and Sept. 1.
Middle Georgia Art Association shows
Come view the group’s annual photography exhibit and a solo water color exhibit by Scott Serafy.
Presented by Middle Georgia Art Association at Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon.
Free. Regular gallery hours through Sept. 14.
Beginning Figure Drawing
In this 6-week drawing class, you’ll gain an overview of drawing the human figure using a simple-to-follow methodology that beginning art students can be successful with. Artist Beth Smith will help you better understand drawing anatomy as you learn to draw from a semi-clothed live model. Students will be taught how to indicate shapes, shadows, lines, and textures in their figure drawings. Presented by The 567 Center for Renewal at 456 First St., Macon.
$150 members, $180 non-members. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays Aug. 19-Sept. 30.
Noise: Metagraphs by Sol Hill
Sol Hill’s photography-based work captures images from the world and shows us an alternate vision full of errant visual incident and covert meanings that usually lie just beneath the surface. Presented by Museum of Arts and Sciences at 4182 Forsyth Road, Macon.
Regular museum admission and hours through Nov. 18.
