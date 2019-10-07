Burdell-Hunt reaches exemplary status in leadership program, and other awards

SHARE COPY LINK

Middle Georgia is filled with people who commit their time and effort to make the community a better place, and these community leaders, students and organizations often receive awards for their dedication.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

Leader in Me Lighthouse School

Burdell-Hunt Magnet Elementary School students, faculty, staff and parents gathered in the school’s gymnasium Thursday to celebrate reaching the Leader in Me Lighthouse School status, a certification given to schools that have outstanding results from the Leader in Me program.

Alison Scott, the facilitator for the adult lighthouse team and a teacher at Burdell-Hunt, said during the ceremony that the award recognizes schools that have reached leadership goals with their staff and students, as well as reaching academic goals.

“We have to continue to work hard to implement leadership in our principles, academics and culture. Thank you all for your hard work and dedication, and congratulations Burdell-Hunt,” Scott said as the kids broke out into applause and cheers.

Burdell-Hunt is the second school in Bibb County to achieve Lighthouse status after Bernd Elementary, and it is one of 29 schools in Bibb County in the Leader in Me program, according to a news release.

2019 Cultural Awards

The Macon Arts Alliance announced their 2019 Cultural Awards to honor the achievements and contributions of organizations and people to the community, according to a news release.

The 2019 Cultural Award recipients are as follows:

Macon Pops

Wesleyan College

Georgia College, Department of Theatre and Dance

Kirsten West

Kirk West

Steven Fulbright

Martha Malone

In addition, Dennis McCleary received the 2019 Rosalyn Elkan Lifetime Achievement Award, and Robert McDuffie received the Zelma and Otis Redding Spirit of Community Award, according to the release.

U.S. Cyber FastTrack Competition

Cathy Sowa, a Middle Georgia State University student, has been awarded a $22,000 scholarship to attend the SANS Technology Institute after becoming one of the 100 finalists in the U.S. Cyber FastTrack competition, according to a news release.

“Cybersecurity is a fast-growing field where the demand for skilled workers surpasses the current supply,” said Alan Paller, president of the SANS Technology Institute, which sponsors the competition. “These winners will set a new, high bar for candidates for entry-level positions and demonstrate to employers that Cyber FastTrack graduates are the among the best prepared and most effective new cybersecurity employees they have ever hired.”

Legacies of World War I

Howard Middle School’s Mitzi Heath was chosen along with 113 teachers from around the world to participate in the National History Day program titled “Legacies of World War I,” according to a news release.

Each of National History Day’s 58 affiliates could choose two teachers, and Georgia’s chapter selected Heath, according to the release.