Among the books are remarkable folks, and their special honor is deserved

Thank you for choosing the Macon-Bibb County library staff for2018’s Person of the Year.
I grew up in the 1960s and ‘70s in a small paper mill town (population 17,000) in another state in the Deep South, a state much like Georgia. My working class family enjoyed many blessings and struggled with many challenges.
The public library was my “safe escape” from the challenges. The librarians were always so kind. They helped me with school assignments which helped me to be an honor student.
Every summer I joined the Summer Reading Club and received a certificate of completion when school started. Now in my 60s, I still have all of my certificates in a scrapbook. It was a very big deal to get that certificate!
I developed a lifelong gratitude for the books and the staff at that library. I dread to think what might have become of me without the presence of the public library in my little Southern town. It is not a stretch to think that the library was conducting a suicide prevention program.
I’m only sad to think that its resources were not available to black families in our town at that time.
I’m a newcomer to Middle Georgia so I hope to soon become actively involved in supporting local libraries. To those who decide on budgets and funding I would say, “Always fund the libraries! They do more good than you could ever measure.”
To the staff of libraries I would say, “THANK YOU! You do more good than you could ever know or measure.”
And to The Telegraph for choosing the library staff to be Person of the Year, I say, “Bravo! Great choice!”
Grace Terry live is Byron.
