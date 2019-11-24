Chick-fil-A trying to make friends with its enemies by making enemies of its friends

Chick-fil-A has been under attack by the left for its support of the Salvation Army and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The groups have routinely been attacked as homophobic and anti-trans. Last week, Chick-fil-A announced it would end its support for both organizations. Notably, Chick-fil-A claims it wants to focus on fighting homelessness. The Salvation Army happens to be dedicated to fighting that problem.

It is extraordinarily convenient that Chick-fil-A abandons the largest nonprofit in America dedicated to fighting homelessness in order to fight homelessness and does so after sustained attack from progressive mobs for that support.

The fallout from what Chick-fil-A has done will be significant even as we must concede it is Chick-Fil-A’s money and it can do with it as it wishes.

First, it ratifies the left’s attacks on the Salvation Army. The organization, because it is Christian, got attacked. This action will embolden attacks on the organization. Chick-fil-A has essentially consented to the left wing slander of both the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Salvation Army.

Second, other organizations will now be pressured to stop supporting the Salvation Army. Any company that lets bell ringers stand out front will get targeted. If Chick-fil-A thinks the Salvation Army is bad, why are these organizations helping the group?

Third, the mob will do more of this against other Christian organizations. Chick-fil-A caving sends a powerful signal that other groups can be targeted for shaming, canceling and harassment.

Fourth, Chick-fil-A is not going to get a pass. They caved on this. That signals weakness. They are going to cave on other things, too. They will have to cave. They’ve been made to care by the left so now will be made to care even more.

Fifth, the charities Chick-fil-A is going to support will have targets painted on their backs. One of the organizations already had a previous abuse scandal. The other organizations will be scrutinized and, should they even hint at supporting Christian orthodoxy, the harassment will start again.

Sixth, Chick-fil-A is trying to make friends with its enemies by making enemies of its friends. Without caving to the progressive mob, Chick-fil-A has become the third most profitable fast food business in America. Chick-fil-A is doing this for people who are not its customer base.

Caving to the mob will just encourage the mob to redouble its efforts. Chick-fil-A handled this extremely poorly and in so doing is undermining other faith based nonprofits, the Salvation Army and Chick-fil-A itself. The company should walk this back.

If Chick-fil-A thinks the Salvation Army does not need its money, announce that its bell ringers are welcome at locations. Or make one big payment to the Salvation Army next year. The way it looks right now, Chick-fil-A has decided to betray its loyal customers and a terrific nonprofit all to placate a mob that will now only be more aggressive.

Chick-fil-A can do whatever it wants with its money and no nonprofit should feel entitled to Chick-Fil-A’s money. But the timing of this is deeply troubling and the way Chick-fil-A subsequently refused to answer questions about severing ties with the Salvation Army strongly suggests it is bending the knee to the mob. No one can serve God and money. It looks like Chick-fil-A picked the wrong side.

Erick Erickson hosts “The Erick Erickson Show,“ which is broadcast across Georgia.