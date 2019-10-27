Macon chamber CEO explains why this proposed new tax will be bad for local businesses

For over 150 years, the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce has been an influential leader and advocate for business. Currently representing 1,000 employers employing more than 70,000 workers, the Greater Macon Chamber will continue to enhance and expand economic development opportunities through advocacy efforts on important legislative issues and innovative policy.

The Board of Directors on behalf of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce membership officially opposed the proposed increase of occupational tax in the licensing of both small and large businesses. An increase of license fees would adversely impact the competitive advantages of businesses and could hinder capital investment expansion in our Middle Georgia region. This tax would overly burden a small percentage of large employers while potentially negatively impacting the future recruitment and growth of large businesses in our area.

We support Coliseum Health System CEO Stephen J. Daugherty’s position that “for the businesses that are affected, this tax will charge a flat rate for each worker who is hired, forcing businesses to pay a price for creating jobs. These businesses are already paying significant property taxes, donating generously to local charities, and creating jobs that enhance the county’s tax base.”

We are pleased to find that the Operations and Finance Committee who convened on Oct. 22 decided not to send the amendment to the full commission for a vote. The Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce remains committed to supporting initiatives and legislation that focus on moving our community forward by enhancing opportunities to make Macon-Bibb the best place for business.

Yvonne Williams is president/CEO of Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce. This editorial is running as part of a sponsorship agreement between the Telegraph and the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of the Telegraph.