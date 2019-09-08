‘Silver lining’ of Trump-supporting Christians could be their ‘appalled’ kids recommit to faith

President Trump on Twitter behavior: ‘I’m a very stable genius’ When asked during a NATO press conference if President Trump will tweet differently once departing on Air Force One, the president said he will not because he is a "stable genius." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK When asked during a NATO press conference if President Trump will tweet differently once departing on Air Force One, the president said he will not because he is a "stable genius."

Last week, Jack Dorsey had his Twitter account hacked.

Dorsey is Twitter’s CEO and Donald Trump is Twitter’s most famous patron. If Dorsey’s account could get hacked, presumably the president’s can, too.

A Twitter friend suggested this is cause for concern and he is right. What if someone hacking the president’s account declared war?

Reminded of the president defending Planned Parenthood in 2016 and seeing some of his prominent evangelical supporters then do the same, I suggested it would be funny if someone hacked the president’s account and tweeted, “I prefer Satan to Jesus.” We would undoubtedly see some of the president’s most faithful apologists immediately rush out to note they too think Satan is the cool one. You know it would happen.

I think of this again because of the headline this past week about a person in Mississippi who refused an interracial couple access to a facility to have their wedding because of the person’s “Christian” beliefs.

To be clear, orthodox Christianity has maintained for 2,000 years that marriage is between one man and one woman. But orthodox Christianity has also maintained for just as long that there is neither “Jew nor Greek.” God is colorblind, so we should be, too. Biblical racism is a decidedly 18th and 19th century invention of scriptural contortion to justify chattel slavery and racism.

Earlier this summer, I went home to rural Louisiana and preached in the church I grew up in. I preached about Jonah. You remember him, I suspect. Scripture tells us Jonah was one of the earliest recorded prophets. Called by God to urge Nineveh to repent, Jonah chose to flee. Instead of going to Nineveh, Jonah went in the exact opposite direction, boarded a ship and intended to set sail for the furthest point away from Nineveh he could get.

A great storm came up. The crew on the ship cast lots to they “may know on whose account this evil has come upon” them. Jonah 1:7. The captain of the ship had ordered Jonah to get up and call to his God as they, all pagans, called to their gods. But Jonah, in fleeing the Lord, declared, “I am a Hebrew, and I fear the Lord, the God of heaven, who made the sea and the dry land.” Jonah 1:9. Jonah used Yahweh, the personal name of God. He demanded the pagans throw him overboard.

The pagan sailors cried out to Yahweh, now using his personal name. “O Lord, let us not perish for this man’s life, and lay not on us innocent blood, for you, O Lord, have done as it pleased you.” Then they picked Jonah up, “hurled him into the sea, and the sea ceased from its raging. Then the men feared the Lord exceedingly, and they offered a sacrifice to the Lord and made vows. Jonah 1:14-16. Again, they sacrificed to God as Yahweh. They had embraced the personal name of God. In Jonah’s rebellion, others were saved.

There is data suggesting young Christians, appalled at their parents’ behavior in politics, are recommitting to the faith their parents claimed before uncritically embracing Trump as their savior.

While it is sad to see Christians lose all willingness to call on the president to repent or even acknowledge his sins, perhaps the silver lining in all these stories of Christians behaving badly is that the next generation will maintain orthodoxy, but refocus from transactional moral majority politics to helping the widows, the poor, the orphans and the refugees.

Erick Erickson is host of “The Erick Erickson Show” broadcasting on radio across Georgia.