Green New Deal may be crazy, but it’s crazier to do nothing about climate change

It’s been more than 50 years since Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Rodney M. Davis of the Marine Corps joined the eternal pantheon of great American heroes, but his is a riveting story that our nation could really use hearing right now.

But it’s unlikely that many people outside his family and friends are aware that Davis is among the few African-Americans to have ever been so honored, or how his inspirational life and death continue to echo even today. As we celebrate Black History Month, it’s important that we always remember men like Davis and others who did so much for America, but often in anonymity.