Real victim of assault here is Kavanaugh, and the Democrats are the perpetrators

It is somewhat bemusing to watch a gaggle (or is it a murder) of liberal law professors who spend their summers training students in criminal defense rushing out to condemn Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh based on stories in the Washington Post and New York Times. We have not even heard fully from his accusers, but he must be guilty. The mass agreement of progressives that Kavanaugh is guilty has little to do with the facts and everything to do with his jurisprudence.
In fact, on CNN last Sunday, Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii confirmed that Kavanaugh could not be given a presumption of innocence because his jurisprudence was hostile to abortion rights. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut echoed her comments that the Senate Democrats would be more willing to offer flexibility in their views of Kavanaugh’s innocence if he was not a conservative.
This should trouble us all. What should trouble us even more are the facts. Liberal law professors, Senate Democrats and progressive activists may have bought into the lack of evidence as proof of Kavanaugh’s misdeeds, but I think it suggests his innocence.
Let me first dispense with an internet meme circling around. Surely Christine Blasey Ford is telling the truth because it takes great bravery for her to come forward and withstand all the attacks. Anita Hill is getting a biopic. The spectacularly unaccomplished Wendy Davis, who put on pink running shoes to unsuccessfully stop pro-life legislation in Texas before losing a gubernatorial race, is getting a biopic staring Sandra Bullock. Progressive activists have already raised over $150,000 for Ford. For the rest of her life, she will be a hero to the abortion cult and will no doubt get a fantastic book deal.
Some will cringe at the bluntness, but abortion is killing an innocent life. Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas both were nominated to replace men who were in the majority on Roe v. Wade. The left in America tried to destroy each.
Ford and Deborah Ramirez both named several witnesses they claimed could vouch for them, all of whom rejected what the accusers said. Ford, specifically, named four people all of who were willing to make statements under penalty of perjury that her accusations had no merit. One of those was a lifelong friend and high school classmate of Ford.
For her part, Ford claimed to want privacy, but hired a progressive activist attorney affiliated with the Resistance movement. Together they coordinated their activities with Senate Democrats. Ford’s attorney claimed Ford could not get fair treatment from Senate Republicans because they consisted of a bunch of old white men. When the Senate GOP said they would hire a female to ask their questions, Ford insisted it would not be fair and only those unfair white Republican men could ask questions.
When Ford said she could not get to Washington, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said he would go to her. She declined that, too, claiming she needed to drive cross country. Deborah Ramirez now says she refuses to cooperate with the Senate altogether. These are not the actions of the aggrieved, but of partisans. Their claims have no merit and the Senate should confirm Kavanaugh.
Erick Erickson is the host of Atlanta’s Evening News on WSB Radio.
