Is there nothing Democrats won’t do to save Roe v. Wade? Assault charge points to ‘no’

Professor Christine Blasey Ford has made a serious accusation against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court. Progressives who pride themselves on open-mindedness have rushed out to demand Kavanaugh step aside from his nomination. It really is fascinating to watch a group of people who scream about Trump’s supposed authoritarian nature try to destroy a man’s reputation over a single claim and without letting him face his accuser.
The reality is that a serious accusation is not the same as a credible accusation and Ford’s accusation is in no way credible. She claims that sometime in the early 1980s Brett Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge tried to rape her, but they were too drunk to do so. She does not remember the year. She does not remember the location. She does not remember who else was there.
Except now she claims to remember some people who were there. One of them, a man named Patrick J. Smyth, has come forward to publicly deny Ford’s claims. Both Kavanaugh and Judge also strenuously deny the claims. But Democrats and the progressive left will not be placated. They are convinced Kavanaugh is guilty and demand an FBI investigation to prove it. This is like a re-creation of the witch scene from “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” To prove Kavanaugh is innocent, he must burn. If he burns, he is guilty. If he does not burn, he must be drowned because he is clearly guilty.
It is, frankly, sad that so many progressives are so willing to destroy a good and innocent man’s reputation so they can continue to destroy children in utero. That is really what this is all about. Abortion politics has completely polluted the nomination process for the Supreme Court. Democrats are not seeking to block Kavanaugh so much as drag out the clock until the election. Guilt, innocence and truth do not matter. Defending Roe v. Wade is the only thing that does.
The reality is that the Democrats have not acted as if they think the allegations are true. The entire roll out seems straight out of an opposition attack playbook. Ford called a Washington Post tip line in early July. Then she tipped off Sen. Dianne Feinstein. Then she hired a Democrat lawyer and passed a polygraph. Feinstein waited until after all the hearings on Kavanaugh had concluded to spring the attack. Miracle of miracles, a host of left leaning publications provided more details because they had, surprise, been investigating the claims since July.
A single sourced claim from high school at least 35 years prior with no witnesses and no corroboration made by a partisan Bernie Sanders supporter and held for two months by Democrats is not a credible claim. It is a fiction best investigated by fictional detectives like the Hardy Boys or Sherlock Holmes than by the FBI.
On Monday, Ford may testify with Kavanaugh. Her lawyer had said she would, then said she would not pending an FBI investigation. That is a delaying tactic because the lawyer is competent enough to know the FBI would not investigate a 35-year-old sexual assault accusation from then-underaged parties. It is not within the bureau’s jurisdiction. It is also nuts to think the only eyewitness to something would think she cannot tell the Senate, under oath, what she saw without the FBI first looking into it. This is not credible.
Erick Erickson is host of Atlanta’s Evening News on WSB Radio.
Comments