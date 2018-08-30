If you see the world as a glass half-empty, make it overflow by helping out other folks

People seem to love categories — distinguishing ourselves from others, creating ways to describe ourselves in ways that differentiate. Some of these ways matter; some don’t matter at all. One that has always puzzled me is this “glass half full/ glass half empty” question. I hear this a lot to explain how residents think or feel about our community.
If I had to pick a camp, I’m more likely to be with the “half full” folks about life in general; teaching affords a front row seat to a lot that is good and exciting about the future. On the other hand, litigating in post-conviction cases has a way of showing the worst about the world (not to mention the judicial system). Plus, I have teenagers, so if I’ve failed to see a flaw in the universe or in myself, they’re certain to point it out to me. But that’s another matter.
When it comes to issues affecting Macon, there are times I’ve felt very hopeful and times when I’ve felt very frustrated. But I don’t think the glass analogy applies. There are people here who see a problem and only manage to complain (this, by the way, solves nothing — it just makes matters worse). There are those in Macon who, for various reasons, aren’t able to help others very much. But I’ve found that most in our community are able to promote progress and are willing to do so.
Our parameters aren’t fixed here; Macon isn’t a glass. We can set (and move) our own goals, and then create what is needed to refill the cup. Macon exists on a scale that makes both change and civic engagement possible, and there are many ways to contribute.
The great theologian Frederick Buechner explained our calling or vocation as the “place where your deep gladness and the world’s deep hunger meet.”
My deep gladness and deep hunger usually meet at places like Fresh Air BBQ and Downtown Grill, but they also meet in the classroom, in prisons, in courtrooms, at the Ocmulgee Monument.
In the few weeks since my first column was published I have heard from so many people doing good work here in our community, excited to share what they do and to help others get involved. There truly is a match for every interest and talent. Maybe reading to kids is your thing. Or combating blight through trash pickups and park cleanups. And locals of any age can help serve meals to those who would otherwise go hungry (many different nonprofits offer breakfast, lunch, and/ or dinner… and need help preparing and serving).
I am so excited to share with you what I am learning from my colleagues, friends and personal heroes about the many ways to pitch in locally. Volunteerism in 2018 is more than just writing a check (though that is important, too), and there are so many surprising and interesting ways to become involved in solving the problems we face together. Beginning with my next column, I’ll be profiling one person or organization every other week. There are several programs out there that match interests and abilities with needs and nonprofits, but I am honored to help tell their stories as well.
So whether you’re feeling energized for the future of Macon or feeling down about our challenges, what we cannot afford to do is sit and wait for someone else to come and solve them. The cavalry may not be coming to save us, but we have the resources and opportunities here to stand in the gap for one another.
Sarah Gerwig is a law professor and word enthusiast raising her two sons in Macon.
