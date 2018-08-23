Macon-Bibb leaders fail citizens and continue to violate the consolidation charter

Making the latest Macon-Bibb County budget was a fool’s errand. We are starting this budget cycle with only $4 million in our operating reserves. There is an undeniable history of flawed budgeting by this government. Operating expenses are underestimated while revenues are over estimated. It is irresponsible to build a budget that requires 100 percent of the variables to deliver as forecast. If unfavorable variances occur, we have no savings account to fall back on. We will be insolvent.
The commissioners repeatedly stated they don’t want to be back here next year asking for another property tax increase. (The commissioners made the same promise last year after taxing the citizens another $12 million.) With this budget, I can promise every citizen this commission will be back reaching for our wallets next year.
Now, let’s talk about the legal compliance with the charter. The language in Section 23 of the charter is very precise! No document admitted into evidence by Mayor Robert Reichert waives the requirements. Per Section 23, using proper inflation adjustments, here is the maximum spending allowed:
2015: $166 million
2016: $158 million
2017: $152 million
2018: $147 million
2019: $144 million
If the government spent less than the maximum during any year, that does not waive the remaining year’s limitations as set forth in the charter. If less was spent, great! That should be the goal so money can be returned to the Operating Reserves. In 2018 spending was $154 million and the new 2019 budget is $162 million.
Therefore, the mayor’s statement is not correct. They have not achieved the mandated 20 percent reduction in spending. They used annual Consumer Price Indexes greater than 2.5 percent when the CPI two out of the past four years has been near or less than 1 percent. The administration inflated and projected numbers that had no historical support for accuracy. I believe the entire effort was orchestrated, so they could begin unfettered spending again.
There were numerous and robust conversations that surrounded the budget development. There were two things that occurred I thought demeaned the community and our reputation.
The race card was thrown by some of the commissioners. Unless my eyes deceived me, there was a balance of men and women of all races taking the microphone begging, “Please don’t raise my taxes.”
Additionally, I did not like the dishonesty, throwing of temper tantrums, false narratives and blatant disrespect for the public by some commissioners. One commissioner repeatedly lectured the citizens on unity while making derisive and divisive comments. What a hypocrite! These characteristics were painfully and embarrassingly on display.
We need mature, honest adults making the tough decisions. That is called “leadership.” Anything else is called “politics” or “three year olds in a sandbox.”
In conclusion, this is a foolish, foolish budget and Macon-Bibb is not in compliance with the charter’s spending reductions. The integrity of our government was bludgeoned this summer
Mike Odom lives in Macon-Bibb County’s District 5.
