We're just hitting necessary bumps in the road on way to brighter future, mayor says

Looking back some four years or so, we can reflect on where we are now and where we might have been had we chosen not to consolidate, and the words of Robert Frost in his poem “The Road Not Taken” ring true:
“I shall be telling this with a sigh
Somewhere ages and ages hence:
Two roads diverged in a wood, and I —
I took the one less traveled by,
And that has made all the difference.”
I know – as many others do based on the success we’ve had so far — that consolidation will be the best path for our community. Oh, it hasn’t been without struggles and difficulties thus far — and there will be challenges in the future — but those were all prevalent with our former governments. The difference now is that all of us — our employees, our partners and you — are together building a government and community that can better cope with the challenges of tomorrow. We have a brighter future now than if we had remained separate and oftentimes competing government entities.
The current budget situation is understandably causing some degree of concern and consternation, and there will always be some who seek to assign blame and avoid responsibility. However, I have taken the position that as mayor, the financial position of the community ultimately be attributed to me, no matter how many people were involved with it. So much was unknown because of the significant reduction in the property tax rate, continued reduction in motor vehicle taxes by the state and unknown increases in franchise, business licenses and insurance fees.
Yes, this would be the second year with a tax increase, but these are the first increases in many years for our government, even going back to before consolidation. And even with both of these increases, the millage rate is still lower than before consolidation for 2/3 of our residents.
As was said publicly every year as we developed the budget and later as our external auditors presented their reviews, we were optimistic about our budget. What was also pointed out is we reduced our revenue about $20 million per year by eliminating nearly 10 mils of property tax, and that meant we had to make significant reductions in expenses. This included not filling vacant positions, reducing department expenses, moving capital purchases to SPLOST funding and offering an early retirement incentive.
However, we did decide to spend more on employees, including putting in a new pay scale, giving a 2 percent cost of living adjustment and giving raises to sheriff’s deputies and firefighters. There were also uncontrollable costs like health care and pension costs — plus unforeseen expenses — that are now costing us millions extra. Both led us to dip into our Fund Balance, or savings account.
The results are showing that we are a community on the path forward after years of stagnation: improved fire protection, expanded recycling and yard waste collections, more recreation, improved greenspaces and facilities, easier access to government services and more. Revitalization is no longer a wish but a reality; neighborhoods are banding together much more strongly; larger industries are bringing jobs; and property values are rebounding.
It has been the road less traveled, but the roads we were on previously were not taking us where we needed or deserved to go. As a consolidated government and as one community, we are becoming the city and county that we were meant to be: one that provides us and our entire region with the jobs and quality of life we deserve.
Robert A.B. Reichert is mayor of Macon-Bibb County.
Comments