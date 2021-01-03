LETTER: Reichert leaves legacy of improving lives of Macon-Bibb County residents

At the end of 2020, Robert Reichert will have been the Mayor of Macon and Macon-Bibb County for 13 years.

The mayor’s job is demanding and stressful and whoever serves in this capacity typically makes great personal sacrifices to serve this community of 154,000 plus people.

Mayor Reichert and I agreed on many things, but we often disagreed on some spending policies or funding or negotiations on a particular project. He often said, “Reasonable minds can disagree.”

Here’s a brief summary of accomplishments during the Reichert years. In 2008, the Reichert administration inherited a real financial mess from the previous administration.

Mayor Reichert was able to stabilize the city financially and he increased the bond rating and the credit score for the city. He initiated an unqualified audit, and unlike the previous year, no tax anticipation notes were required to make payroll.

The first Pay Scale was put in place for the first time in 12 years. He completed projects such as the Terminal Station, Transit Authority Transfer Station and Beall’s Hill. Over the years, we brought in or retained industry such as First Quality, Bombardier, Timco, North Coast Logistics and the new Marriott Hotel. He has helped lead a new economic development effort that has resulted in $3 billion in private investment and 5,000 new jobs with great companies like Kumho Tire, Irving Tissue, Embraer, Stevens Aerospace, Dean Baldwin Painting, and the unique aerospace training facility with Robins Air Force Base, Central Georgia Tech, and Macon-Bibb County.

In 2008, downtown Macon was in major decline. Mayor Reichert and New Town Macon helped lead the revitalization and rejuvenation of Downtown. Today it is vibrant. Two successful SPLOST referendums were passed providing funding for $340 million for facilities, roads, economic development, and parks like the new South Bibb Recreation Center. Reichert and the Industrial Authority were successful in bringing passenger flights back to Middle Georgia Regional Airport and helped Middle Georgia State University to locate a pilot training program at the Downtown Airport. Thanks to the late Frank Amerson and a federal grant, the new Amerson River Park was created. Reichert helped continue the expansion of the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail.

In the last few weeks, Mayor Reichert has shown extraordinary cooperation in assisting the incoming administration by inviting Lester Miller to attend cabinet meetings with Reichert and his executive staff. Reichert has welcomed the newly elected Commissioners to all meetings including executive sessions.

Recently, two controversial issues were presented to the Commission and both issues passed with a 5-4 vote. After well over a thousand emails asking Mayor Reichert to veto, he did just that. He listened to the people who elected him and did the right thing.

In other words, since 2008, Mayor Robert Reichert has restored credibility, dignity, and integrity to the mayor’s office.

As I stated, Mayor Reichert and I have not always agreed, but the one thing, I have never doubted is that he loves this city and the people of Macon-Bibb County.

So, the question is: Did Mayor Reichert make a positive difference in the lives of the citizens of Macon-Bibb County?

Yes, he truly did. I am grateful for Mayor Robert Reichert!

Mallory C. Jones, III

District 4 Commissioner