This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019

Erickson way off

I don’t always agree with Erick Erickson column, but it usually presents a thought-provoking opinion, often reflecting back on a history in Macon. But his Nov. 10 column bears re-reading by him after a few days. It reads just like the explanations Middle Eastern “strong men” have used when sanctioning their political opposition. One can find the federal law pertaining to “whistle blowers” easily enough, and this column is saying we should ignore the law and do as the president demands. That doesn’t place us on a slippery slope; it places us in midair after jumping off a cliff.

Fred Brown,

Macon

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

What you see is tough to take in

I have, like many of us, been watching the carnival in D.C. I have a few statements to make

1. Government has turned into a verbosity contest.

2. Democrats are liars and traitors for the most part.

3. Republicans are cowards and self-aggrandizing losers. Example: Try to get a letter answered by either of our senators and/or from your congressman. All you will get is a plea for money. They are too afraid of losing their dignified welfare checks if they take a stance.

4. Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity are talking, talking, talking heads. They are preaching to their own choirs. That is when Hannity let’s someone else, besides him, talk.

The old quote is right about not seeing how a butcher makes sausage and one should never see how a politician makes bread.

What a load of cobblers.

Now let’s talk about voting. Does anyone really believe it is legit? If voting meant anything, they wouldn’t let us do it.

Michael Collins,

Centerville’

No racial high ground for Democrats

How many of you remember the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965? This law prohibited voting discrimination throughout the nation. Did you know one political party in the Senate voted overwhelmingly in favor of the act?

It was the Republican party. It was 94% of Republican senators voting to support the law prohibiting discrimination. Only 71% of Democrat senators supported it.

Let’s turn this around. You’ll notice that 6% of the Republicans and 29% of the Democrats opposed the legislation.

Do you remember President Abraham Lincoln? He freed the slaves. He was a Republican.

What do all these men have in common? West Virginia Sen. Robert Byrd, Chicago Mayor Richard Daley, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus, Georgia Gov. Lester Maddox and Alabama Gov. George Wallace.

They were adamantly opposed to racial integration. They were Democrats.

The Democratic Party was the dominant political party in the Confederate States. Those “carpetbaggers” who came from the North to help rebuild the South and prohibit the return of slavery were predominantly Republican.

Both political parties have a checkered history in the discrimination arena. It is hypocrisy when anyone attacks using racist language and then acts as if they are standing on moral high ground. They own no such ground. They look foolish. They are ignorant of history.

There are many reasons we should know history. I hope this information helps everyone and we can lead others to modify their language and behavior. See character, not color.

Mike Odom,

Macon

Stay the course

Nobody said “draining the swamp” would be easy. Trump 2020!

Mike Wolff,

Eatonton