This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019

Middle class settles for scraps

Two weeks ago I heard an interesting fact. If you eliminate the top 1% from the U.S. and France’s economies, France’s economy outperforms ours. Put the 1% into the mix and guess what? We outperform France. So, I have come up with a term for the economy we are in now. Not Bull or Bear, but Dog. D-O-G, Dog.

Why? Because, just like my dog, we are jumping for joy when any scrap is given to us. Master eats steak, we get a piece of gristle or fat and boyoboyboby!!! We go tell all the other dogs that we just got a raise. Ha! All of us need to step back and look at what the GOP is doing to the middle class. Yes, there are some Dems who are in on it, too. But the GOP, from Reagan on, has been beholden to corporations and big money and dedicated to destroying the middle class. Yes, that means us. So, if getting scraps that fall from the corporate table means we are benefiting from 45’s economy, well, can I have some more gristle, please?

Mike Rumage,

Warner Robins

Headline was misleading

The headline in the Sept. 22 Telegraph, “Georgia Music Hall of Fame archives have new home,” was both misleading and disappointing. Reading that headline, I thought “great, there must be a new museum somewhere.” Alas, the collection of musical treasures is still where it has always been since the Hall of Fame in Macon closed – three stories underground in a cold vault. T

hat’s great for preserving the artifacts but horrible for the public. There’s a big difference in an archive and a museum. A museum displays curated objects in context, with explanatory notes and guided tours. As Ms. Bennett mentioned, the archive is not open to the public, and the only way to see something is to request a specific item be brought to you inside the library, which isn’t open when most people outside of Athens are able to visit.

Even if you are lucky enough to tour the vaults, as Ms. Bennett did, the staff doesn’t specialize in music history so you will receive responses such as “I’m not certain who he played with.”

Finally, the article mentions the recession as the reason for the Macon museum’s closing. No, it closed because the politicians in Atlanta were always hostile to having it here and never provided the support it deserved.

Steve Allen,

Macon

Help women by eliminating sales tax on menstrual products

I am writing in support of Georgia House Bill 8 which was introduced in committee in 2019. This bill is to eliminate the state sales tax on menstrual products. By doing this, menstrual products would join other items considered “necessities” such as medical equipment and prescription medications.

This bill has the support of many Georgia groups, including the Junior Leagues of Georgia, Georgia Women, the Atlanta YWCA and the Macon League of Women Voters.

Purchasing menstrual products is not a choice: it is a personal and a public health concern. For many Georgia citizens, the cost of menstrual products can feel prohibitive. Surely removing state sales tax from this monthly expense is the least we can do.

To date, our predominantly male state House has not seen fit to put this issue to a vote.

I urge you to contact your state representative and let them know you support House Bill 8.

Katherine Roche,

Macon