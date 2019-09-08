This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019

‘Vision Zero’ for safer Macon streets As the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Fatality Review Board strives to reduce deaths, the former director of Sonny Perdue's Governor's Office of Highway Safety, explains the "Vision Zero" approach to preventing deaths. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK As the Macon-Bibb County Pedestrian Fatality Review Board strives to reduce deaths, the former director of Sonny Perdue's Governor's Office of Highway Safety, explains the "Vision Zero" approach to preventing deaths.

Eye-catching crosswalks with meaning

At our meeting the first week in January of this year, the Citizens Advisory Committee of the Macon Area Transportation Study, proposed to artistically paint some selected crosswalks in Macon hoping to draw attention to speeding Macon drivers who endanger the lives of people walking. The risk of death for a pedestrian is determined by car speed and the age of the person walking. Older and younger citizens are at increased risk. A study by AAA shows that at 23 mph the risk of death is 10%, at 32 mph 25%, at 42 mph 50%, at 50 mph 75%, and at 58 mph 90%. Speed kills.

Kudos to the CAC, Bike-Walk Macon, Middle Georgia’s extensive art community, the Community Foundation of Georgia and Mount de Sales for making it happen. The three painted crosswalks are at the intersection of Columbus, Ross, and Appleton streets. Let’s hope our elected officials acknowledge the safety benefits of this wonderful concept, embrace them and engage with the above listed entities to paint them throughout our city.

Lee Martin,

Macon

A most dangerous BB gun

Growing up, I had a Daisy BB gun that I learned to shoot with. It was necessary to cock it each time it was fired. My, how times have changed.

A full-automatic BB gun can now be purchased that is capable of firing 1,400 BBs per minute (25 in two seconds) and comes with two drop-out magazines. In appearance, it looks like a military assault rifle which could put a child at risk should another person see it as a threat.

For what purpose? It might be fun for a child to play with one of these and pretend they are a military warrior but the last thing we need in today’s world is a training aid for future mass shooters.

Carl Pirkle

Byron

Same old, same old

Some one told me that Frank Gadbois was still spewing fertilizer. I found out this morning it is just his usual plagiarism and lies. He must be a CNN satellite. Maybe he should do what President Trump said to some other freeloaders and experts, and that is to go back where you came from.

Frank, have you ever had thought of your own?

Michael Collins.

Centerville

They’re making us pay too much

When everyone looks at what they have to pay for less-than-mediocre representation, it is obvious that the tax exemption afforded Navicent Hospital is costing the taxpayers to pay their taxes! A good estimate is $2 million. Who is allowing this to exist! It is the elected commissioners! How do we get this to end. Vote them all out.

Joe Hubbard,

Macon

Tired of racial divide

In my opinion, this is one example why America has a racial divide. Government approves funded programs just for certain groups of Americans, not by poverty status but race. In 1955, congress established the Indian Health Service for only Native Indians with a budget in 2017 of $5.9 billion taxpayers’ money.

Aren’t American Indians, Americans? Why not treat them as such? Same as blacks and anybody else who is an American citizen. Exception in financial status is not expected to be the same, and should be allowed, but not by race. It’s past time to accept unforeseen errors of the past and stop attempting to punish descendants of same by government placing them in their racial ancestors’ categories, that makes them feel unacceptable Americans not capable of meeting the same social or learning statures. With today’s interracial marriages, it should be clear to government that people are tired of racial politics and racial divide.

Faye W. Tanner,

Macon