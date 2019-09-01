This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019

Is the sizzle out of steak? New studies link red meat to raised heart disease risk Two new scientific studies add to evidence that a diet rich in red meat can raise the risk of heart disease. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two new scientific studies add to evidence that a diet rich in red meat can raise the risk of heart disease.

Eating animals is not for an enlightened society

Sept. 1 marks 80 years since Hitler invaded Poland and started World War II. Three years later, he launched the Holocaust that murdered 6 million European Jews.

A key question facing historians is how could an enlightened society that produced our civilization’s greatest philosophers, poets, painters and composers also produce its most notorious mass murderers, along with millions of ordinary upstanding citizens who just went along. Was the Holocaust a peculiarly German phenomenon, or are other enlightened societies capable? How about our own American society?

Jewish Nobel laureate Isaac Bashevis Singer gave a clear answer when he wrote: “To the animals, all people are Nazis.” Singer’s message is that we are all capable of oppressing the more vulnerable sentient beings in our midst, frequently without even thinking about it.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Our own enlightened society has translated the arbitrary Nazi dictum “the Christian lives, the Jew dies” into an equally arbitrary “the dog lives, the pig dies.” Only the victims’ names have been changed. The blissful, self-serving ignorance of the death camps and slaughterhouses in our midst remains.

Our very first step on the long road to end all oppression should be to drop animals from our menus.

Morris Newman,

Macon

Make those able to work, work

In the last two years, the restaurants that I have dined in had more and more employees who did not understand English. I see in a recent Telegraph employers saying they need more immigrants to work. Have they ever advertised that they just need more workers? Have they applied at employing agencies? Now with our growing economy, take more able-bodied people off welfare and not let them back on until they can legally prove they are not employable. Further, do not allow more to join the non-workers’ union that we seems to have established. I am all for people who are honestly unemployable, but not those who are able but refuse.

Faye W. Tanner,

Macon

What folks want

Democratic candidates should stop advocating Medicare-For-All. Workers paying the Medicare payroll tax want to keep the insurance they have. Medicare recipients want want Medicare funded past 2030.

Taxpayers do not support the New Green Deal. they want the country to be energy independent, They want the electrical grid to be hack proof. They want their trucks and SUVs. Taxpayers do not support free college. They want their local school to improve. They want discipline to be enforced. They want technical schools that teach skills that lead to good paying jobs.

Jim Costello,

Perry

Trump loves himself and dictators

When I think how well our city and county governments are run — but not our state government — I am amazed at the chaos in Washington D.C., in our federal government under President Trump. Twelve thousand documented lies but who is counting!

The national debt is soaring as our president keeps telling us how wonderful he is. Our president loves the North Korean dictator and has nothing bad to say about Mr. Putin. The Russians hacked our last presidential election and our president doesn’t believe what our intelligence services tell him.about Mr.Putin. The Russians are our enemies, and every one of us knows except our president, who gets love letters from the North Korean dictator who has killed and starved tens of thousands of his fellow countrymen. What a pathetic love affair! Why don’t I feel that he has been chosen — unless it was by Mr. Putin?

Frank W. Gadbois,

Warner Robins