This is Viewpoints for Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019

How newly-appointed Warner Robins police chief wants to see department change The Warner Robins City Council on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, appointed John Wagner as police chief. Wagner had been serving as acting chief since the retirement of Brett Evans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Warner Robins City Council on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, appointed John Wagner as police chief. Wagner had been serving as acting chief since the retirement of Brett Evans.

The curriculum is at fault

Mr. Erikson’s op-ed on Common Core is interesting. First, my experiences in a Common Core-less world: First, second and third grades in excellent New York school; fourth and half of fifth grades in Colorado where I twiddled my thumbs for 18 months; the rest of fifth though 12th grades were in Texas in a very good school system.

I was introduced to square dancing in Colorado, I wasn’t introduced to much else. Anyone see a problem here? Three different school systems and three differing sets of grade goals. Now go read Mr. Erikson’s column again. He made sure to put the Deep State rumors in there for some reason. Then he talks about “Curriculum” — how things are taught.

So, there are two parts to this: a state-led, bi-partisan “Common Core” and the school system-chosen curriculum. Please note that Mr. E started his child in public schools and moved his child to a private school. His argument seems to really be about public vs. private schools curriculum, not Common Core. If you don’t like the curriculum, go fix it. Talk to whomever is in charge of it. Sounds to me like us parents are asleep at the wheel concerning this. Speaking as a military brat/veteran with children: Common Core is necessary. Fix the curriculum.

James Michaels,

Warner Robins

Where the award money goes

The next time that you pay your insurance premiums and are disgusted by the constant increases in the premium, you can thank the personal injury lawyers like Ben Nougat or “Bull” Dozzer for reaching into your pocket.

When you see one of their ads on the television, where John Doe says, “He got me $500,000” bear in mind that the case was settled for $500,000, but Mr. Doe would have been lucky to have received half of that amount, with the balance going to the lawyer. And you, my friend, helped pay this amount in the form of insurance premium increases.

The next time you see an ad for the law firm of Dewey, Cheatham and Howe, give them a little tip of your hat for getting into your bank account.

Richard Mahoney,

Bonaire

On the WR police chiefs

Contrary to claims made by Frank Gadbois in a letter printed in The Telegraph on April 7, I have never criticized the appointment of John Wagner as police chief. Such a thought never entered my mind. I also have never criticized the current Warner Robins mayor.

In fact, I was very relieved when Wagner was chosen. I was very afraid a certain outsider would get the job. Wagner is exactly whom I would have chosen, if Brett Evans could no longer be chief.

I am, however, still sad over the way city council treated Evans. A man tries his best for 32 years, then is put out like yesterday’s garbage. If he had done wrong, that would have been different. Morale, staffing and retention, on the other hand, are not completely under the control of a chief. Those are also tied to the nature of police work.

Evans was courteous, respectful, and patient toward me in the sole conversation I had with him, almost 20 years ago. I would have liked to see him treated that way, too. Then, to add insult to injury, he was put on administrative leave from March 4 to April 19, the retirement date. He could not even relish his office, desk, and job for the last 6 1/2 weeks. Was that vindictiveness on the part of a council member? For shame! How childish!

Susan Ganus,

Warner Robins