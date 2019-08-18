This is Viewpoints for Sunday, August 18, 2019

How these Macon residents are handling student loan debt Two rising college seniors and a Macon resident that attended Mercer University talk about student loan debt and living in Macon. Macon is ranked 28 in the nation for average student loan debt in a metro area, according to research by Experian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Two rising college seniors and a Macon resident that attended Mercer University talk about student loan debt and living in Macon. Macon is ranked 28 in the nation for average student loan debt in a metro area, according to research by Experian.

Throw that loan forgiveness this way while you’re at it

I fully support the Democratic presidential candidates who want to forgive the government loans of those hard-working, hard-studying college students.

A lot of students with loans did not graduate and have not gotten high-paying jobs to repay said loans.

I know of one hard-working student that failed his P.E. swimming class. It was later discovered he was absent from too many classes due to his attending keg parties at the swimming pool.

When I graduated high school in 1958, we didn’t have access to student loans that you didn’t have to repay.

With my GPA and high IQ I’m sure that with a student loan I could have gotten my master’s degree in something at Harvard, Yale or Georgia Southwestern. Instead, most of my 27 classmates and I joined the work force. I joined the U.S. Army for the princely wage of $68 a month.

Since I won’t have to repay a student loan, I would like a student loan to apply to Mercer, Georgia Tech or Macon Tech to get a master’s in something. (It probably won’t be swimming.)

Also, they should find some way to pay off the loans of the hard-working people who owe money to these title pawn dealers. They are obviously unable to secure a loan at a lower rate and really need financial help.

Then I guess we should look to help people who are behind on their credit card payment.

Richard Kearbey,

Lizella

Congress causing deadly border situation

The rejection of President Trump (by people during his El Paso, Texas, visit) comes as no surprise because the majority was illegals shopping on American soil.

A border town like El Paso has become accustomed to border crossing both by Mexicans and Texans. This has been going on almost two centuries and was going well until the immigrant rush to the border, forcing the president to take action on the border treaties signed at the 1845 annexation of Texas as a state of the United States.

The president had no choice but to make a stand. It was Congress that has fail to honor the treaty. If Congress can breach this treaty, what will become of treaties with the Native Americans?. My efforts to awaken the people to whose duty it is to secure the border has failed. We will keep over-paying those in Washington for the destruction of the United States of America

Daniel E. Lee,

Macon

Drivers needed for cancer patients

One of the toughest challenges cancer patients face is getting to and from treatment. Many patients don’t own a vehicle or have access to public transportation. Some are elderly, too ill to drive, or have no family members or friends to help. Without access to reliable transportation, cancer patients are unable to get regular treatment.

The American Cancer Society is urgently seeking volunteers willing to transport patients to their cancer-related treatment. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, reliable vehicle, and insurance. They must be at least 18 and have a good driving record. Volunteer coordinators also are needed and help schedule rides.

As a volunteer, I can attest the patients aren’t the only ones benefiting from this program. The good Lord has blessed me in many ways. As a retiree, driving for the Road To Recovery program is a great way to pass forward my blessings onto others. Many do not have any other way, apart from the American Cancer Society, of reaching their treatment.

For details, call 800-227-2345 or visit cancer.org/roadtorecovery.

Barry McLeod-Hughes,

Byron