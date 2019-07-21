This is Viewpoints for Sunday, July 21, 2019

Crowd starts chanting ‘send her back’ at Trump Rally ‘Send her back,’ crowd chants at Rep. Omar during Trump campaign rally in NC Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ‘Send her back,’ crowd chants at Rep. Omar during Trump campaign rally in NC

Bad time have returned

One first things I learned to recite was the Pledge of Allegiance. Then, the phrase “under God” was missing. It was officially added to the pledge in 1954. Until then, Americans said “One nation indivisible.” The “under God” was added to declare to the world and the “godless communists” that we were the favored nation of God. While I appreciate the sentiment, I fear that somehow, in spite of this declaration, we have become more divided than ever and less and less servants under God.







In the 1950s and 1960s, I heard a lot of white Americans call black Americans “communists” and “socialists” because they wanted equal rights under the law, decent housing, better education and better-paying jobs. They were told “Go back to Africa, if they didn’t like it here.”







I remember in the late 60s and early 70s, my fellow students and I protesting against the Vietnam War and told that we were “communists,” socialists, and “un-American” if we didn’t salute the flag of a nation that stopped listening to its citizens. We were told to “love our country right or wrong, or leave it.” History has proven that those young student protesters were right and that they, too, were loyal Americans. I thought those days of name calling and classifying people as the “enemy of the state” were over and that we are now a wiser, kinder and more moral nation under God.







Along comes President Trump and I fear we haven’t learned a damn thing.

Philip Groce,

Macon

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Illegal Immigration splitting our country

Illegal immigrates have created major issues for our government and its people as it has for some foreign countries. It appears our government and its people have essentially joined one of two groups: those who support illegal immigration (mainly Democrats) and those who do not support illegal immigration (the president and mostly Republicans). Is the division mainly for political reasons or concern for these disadvantaged people escaping horrible living conditions or concern for the safety of our country and its people? Why do Democrats and large cities, L.A., San Francisco, and N.Y., support illegal immigration? It appears the president and mostly Republicans do not support illegals — to ensure the safety of our country and its people. Many people who want to harm us slip into the country illegally.

Roger Rader,

Perry

Trump 2020 takeover

During the third Presidential Election debate in 2016 between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, he suggested the election might be “rigged” and warned he may not recognize the election results if he lost. A chilling thought to be sure.

According to The New York Times, Mr. Trump insisted, without offering evidence, that the general election had been rigged against him, and he twice refused to say that he would accept its result.

“I will look at it at the time,” Mr. Trump said. “I will keep you in suspense.”

Worst case scenario: extrapolate his comment to the 2020 election when he possibly loses the election. Would he again insist the election was rigged and refuse to leave the White House?

Imagine if he were to call upon his supporters in the NRA, the Second Amendment militiamen, the neo-Nazis from Charlottesville and the Klansmen to rally around the White House to defend him. Thousands of armed supporters would create the biggest constitutional crisis ever.

This worst-case scenario might be more realistic than anyone might imagine. He has already caused a constitutional crisis by denying many subpoenas from Congress for his IRS filings and for his staffers not to speak in congressional hearings.

Would the Pentagon obey his orders of insurrection or would they obey the Constitution? What would you do?

JC Smith,

Warner Robins