This is Viewpoints for Sunday, June 16, 2019

Fight against marijuana propaganda

The following are are excerpts from a recent newsletter of Hillsdale College by Alex Berenson, who wrote the nonfiction book, “Tell Your Children: The Truth About Marijuana, Mental Illness, and Violence.”

“The National Academy of Medicine found in 2017 that ‘cannabis use is likely to increase the risk of developing schizophrenia and other psychoses; the higher the use, the greater the risk,’ and ‘regular cannabis use is likely to increase the risk for developing social anxiety disorder.’ Teenagers who smoke marijuana regularly are about 3 times more likely to develop schizophrenia, the most devastating psychotic disorder.”

“In 2014, people who had diagnosable marijuana abuse (addiction) made up about 1.5% of Americans and accounted for 11% of all psychosis emergency room cases, which had tripled since 2006. ... In the past 30 years, psychiatrists and epidemiologists have turned speculation about marijuana’s dangers into science, yet over the same period, a shrewd and expensive LOBBYING campaign has pushed public attitudes the other way. Almost everything advocates and the media have told you about the health effects of cannabis and THC is wrong.”

Though lobbied against , we Americans have hearts for our own kids, nieces and nephews, neighbors and grandchildren. They are our own future generations at stake. Just like America went to war to rid our land of spreading racial slavery, we must now rid ourselves of every enslaving pot-promoting incentive everywhere, or else allow the rotten decay to overtake us.

Speak up and help build back America.

Meg Mehserle,

Perry

Do the right thing on taxes, first responders pay

Interesting semantics county officials: No increase in taxes. Spoken like true politicians. Is that why my property taxes are increasing by 33%? I am supposed to believe the reason is that the appraised value of my property increased by 24%. But yet the appraised value of other homes in my area decreased. Sounds like you selectively increased taxes on some rather doing it in an equitable manner and increasing the millage rate.

Yes, I have filed an appeal and I am eagerly awaiting the verdict. I, for one, would be happy to pay more in taxes to help first responders (law enforcement, firefighters, etc.). Reportedly the sheriff’s department has approximately 100 vacant positions. Man up county commissioners and implement a commons sense approach to increase taxes fairly and pay these people what they deserve.

Glenn Roberts,

Macon

Do they not understand ‘illegal’

In response to “House advances contempt case as President Trump blocks census inquiry,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., stated: “I want to know why this question was magically added after we have seen that a political operative knew and detailed an intent to intimidate racial and immigrant communities for a partisan purpose, saying this will hurt Democrats and help Republicans.”

With Demos pushing open borders, are they ticked at Ocasio-Cortez, who continues to hurt the Democrat Party by claiming asking illegals if they are U.S. citizens in the next U.S. census will hurt her party? It seems to me Ocasio-Cortez’s party would want to know where the Illegals are living in order to seek their vote.

Currently, 12 states and the District of Columbia allow non-citizens to obtain driver’s licenses that are added to the voter rolls at the time they renew their licenses without verification of citizenship. Further, there are many cities in 11 states that allow illegal aliens to vote in some form on the local level.

Politicians are using illegals for their party and/or personal gains. Does either party know the meaning of illegal?

Faye W. Tanner,

Macon