This is Viewpoints for Sunday, May 26, 2019

Good news closer to home

I enjoyed reading the story in the Living section of The Telegraph with the headline “They serve free dinner, every week, to anyone who shows up” about a church in Philadelphia. You don’t have to use a news feed from the Philadelphia Inquirer. All you have to do is have a reporter drive down to Warner Robins.

The same headline applies to the Emmaus Table served at Trinity United Methodist Church. I have been volunteering for 12 years and it was in operation before that, so for at least 15 years we have been serving a free, hot meal to anyone who walks in our door 50 weeks a year. Lately, our attendance is around 50 people a week, but there have been times in the past when we were serving 70 to 100 each week.

Rachel is head of the Emmaus Table — supported by several dedicated volunteers each week. Every two weeks, the Book Lady, Lorie of Reading on My Mind, shows up and gives away free books. We have held special events such as back-to-school night where we not only gave away books, but also school supplies, clothes and haircuts. It is always nice to read a good news story about a church in Pennsylvania, but your readers may also enjoy reading one about a church closer to home.

Oh yes, Rachel is also head of the Food Pantry at Trinity where we distribute groceries on Wednesdays each month.

Kirby A. Neal,

Warner Robins

POW camp in Macon?

I recently learned that Macon was the location of a prisoner-of-war camp during the not-so Civil War. In all my 40something years of living here, I have come across multiple markers and monuments about the war. Never have I come across any marker or monument attesting to the fact that Macon was the home to a prisoner-of-war camp. During the three or so years of this prison camp’s existence, hundreds of American soldiers died there. They died for this country that we live in today. Where are they buried? Should that not be sacred ground. At the very least there should be a monument in downtown, commemorating the sacrifice that these unknown soldiers made, so the we can live in this U.S.A. This U.S.A. which would not exist if they had not made this ultimate sacrifice. This Memorial Day, somehow they should be remembered and honored.

N. A. Pietrzak Sr.,



Macon

Sunni vs Shiite in the Middle East

An excellent article in Sunday’s Telegraph explained what is happening in the Middle East. The problem is mostly the differences between the Shiite and the Sunni sects. Each country in the Middle East is mostly governed by one or the other.

It is interesting to know why the split occurred. Following the death of Muhammad in A.D. 632, since he did not name a successor, disputes arose on who should lead the Muslim faith: his trusted aid, Abu Bakr, or Ali, a cousin of Muhammad. When Abu was assassinated, Ali then became the Muslim leader.

Even when Ali was later assassinated, the Shiite sect still believe Ali was the true leader. Then the Sunni rulers embarked on sweeping conquests until the start of WW 1, which destroyed the Muslin (Ottoman) empire. The Shiite and Sunni sects then began to champion their own beliefs. The Shiite-majority Iraq lies between Shiite Iran and the Sunni Arab world led by Saudi Arabia. which has been in a rivalry with Iran for regional supremacy. It is going to be interesting to see how this all plays out.

Roger Rader,

Perry