This is Viewpoints for Sunday, May 12, 2019

Easter Egg Roll 2019: Trump praises First Lady, talks about economy President Donald Trump gave remarks before walked into the crowd at the Easter Egg Roll on April 22, 2019 for the egg rolling contests at the White House. He thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her work on the event as well as praising the economy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK President Donald Trump gave remarks before walked into the crowd at the Easter Egg Roll on April 22, 2019 for the egg rolling contests at the White House. He thanked First Lady Melania Trump for her work on the event as well as praising the economy.

Good job Mr. President, and keep it going

Thanks to the Telegraph for printing another fine article, this one by Mark Thiessen, in the May 9 on Trump’s economy. I agree with Mark that Trump should run on his accomplishments with the economy. The unemployment rates are much better in the key swing states of Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. These states went for Obama-Biden in their last run but switched to Trump in 2016. The economy added 263,000 jobs in April verses 190,000 predicted by the economists. In addition, wages rose more than 3% and blue-collar wages rose more than 6%. Overall unemployment is the lowest in five decades.

Trumps approval rating is a whopping 56% for his handling of the economy, but his overall job approval rating is still a dismal 45%, due to the fact he has been fighting accusations that he conspired with the Russians to steal the 2016 election. But since the Muller investigation has cleared him of any conspiracy allegations, his overall approval ratings should improve. Therefore, the Democrats cannot let this issue die if they have any hope for the 2020 election. They want to pick apart Muller’s full report and Trump’s tax returns. Trump needs to keep the economy moving which is why the $2 trillion infrastructure package proposed is so important. It would be appealing to the American people if Trump and the Democrats could start working together, which is why this infrastructure package is so important.

Roger Rader,

Perry

Story didn’t get it right

Once again the New York Times has a position of influence on page 1, with the headline “Barr accused of lying and threatened with contempt over Muller report” in the Friday May 3 edition of The Telegraph. Nowhere in the article is it mentioned that the attorney general cannot by law give Congress the full, unredacted version of the Muller report. What we have is a political stunt by the motto “All the news fit to print and some not so much.” Just because you get a wire feed doesn’t mean you have to print it. If you do, you should print both sides of the story, not the one where an apology is issued on page 32 for something that ran on page 1, if you get my drift.

Gilbert Held,

Macon

Treat workers better

The blatant inconsistency of pay for women has long been argued, but the pay of the working class has been stagnant for decades. The recent pay disparity of upper management has overshadowed both cases. The recent comparison of a banker earning 50 times the median wage is all to common. The very fact management get bonuses for how well the workers perform is all too common. After all who actually does the work. The cost of living has soared. The ones earning minimum wage to $15 an hour are swimming in debt. So the result has led to millions going into Section 8 housing, welfare and many other tax supported freebies. Now there is a dire shortage of workers.

Joe Hubbard,

Macon