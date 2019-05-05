This is Viewpoints for Sunday, May 5, 2019

Retired dentist Thomas Duval teaches children to take pride in local history Interview with retired dentist Thomas Duval in Washington Memorial Library in Macon on April 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Interview with retired dentist Thomas Duval in Washington Memorial Library in Macon on April 22, 2019.

Does knowledge of history really shape character?

I wish good luck and God’s speed in Dr. Thomas Duval’s efforts to help blacks learn about their past in hopes of giving Macon at-risk youths a future. Dr. Duval states the kids don’t have an idea of who they are. I can only speak for myself, but U.S. and Georgia history had nothing to do with making me who I am. My father died when I was 6 and it was my mother who instilled right from wrong. She and the church she took me to developed my moral character, teaching respect for others. She and the teachers in the school I attended taught me discipline, group participation and good sportsmanship in athletes along with sharing playing as a team. Further, my community, town nor society had nothing to do with all the moral attributes instill in me. It was the love of my mother and a loving warm home environment she made for me along with teaching me the importance of following rules and regulation.

Please tell me how in this world could my or anyone else’s history, affect my character. It only educated developing knowledge.

Faye W. Tanner,

Macon

They plan to tax and spend a lot

Progressives amaze me. Their goal is to take money out of the private economy and give it to the government. Medicare-for-all will add $3 trillion to the debt each year. They want free college and want to transfer student loan debt to be part of the national debt. They want to subsidize nationwide daycare. They want to establish a universal income.

To pay for these programs they will impose a wealth tax on those who have assets over $50 million. They will increase the tax rates on top wage earners. They will increase the estate tax.

Their Green New Deal will have government subsidies companies to generate electricity using renewable fuels instead of oil and coal. New buildings will have to be environmentally friendly. Electric vehicles will be mandatory.

Their programs are regressive, not progressive. Taxes will increase. The health system of employees and retirees will be restructured.

Jim Costello,

Perry

A loser? No

Politician James Clyburn recently called Confederate General Robert Edward Lee a “loser,” retaliating to Lee’s praise by the current U.S. president.

Other world leaders have paid Lee tribute. Winston Churchill: “Lee was the noblest American who had ever lived and one of the greatest commanders known to the annals of war.”

Theodore Roosevelt: “The world has never seen better soldiers than those who followed Lee; and their leader will undoubtedly rank as without any exception the very greatest of all the great captains that the English-speaking peoples have brought forth.”

Dwight Eisenhower defended Lee’s portrait hanging in his office: “Lee was … one of the supremely gifted men produced by our Nation. He believed unswervingly in the Constitutional validity of his cause … a poised and inspiring leader, true to the high trust reposed in him by millions of his fellow citizens … selfless almost to a fault and unfailing in his faith in God… He was noble as a leader and as a man, and unsullied … a nation of men of Lee’s caliber would be unconquerable in spirit and soul.” Eisenhower believed that American youth should emulate Lee’s qualities, including his efforts to heal the Nation’s wounds.

Indeed, Lee knew military defeat. He sacrificed a peerless military career; lost was his U.S. citizenship, health and precious years with his beloved family — as was the case with those he commanded. Lee surrendered his pride to humility and his will was lost to God. Yes, some loser, Lee was.

John Wayne Dobson,

Macon