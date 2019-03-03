This is Viewpoints for Sunday, March 3, 2019

Feed the Bears better
Mercer Bears, are you guys tired of eating at the same restaurants constantly? Well, so am I. I feel like Mercer University should take advantage of its large landscape and its empty spaces. Our students deserve to be fed much better after a long day of classes and studying, especially since the students pay so much to attend this university.
The school seems to prioritize other projects than what we, members of the student body, want and need. Also, I believe the restaurants that we do have should improve their performance. I sense that similar eateries outside of campus, such as Chick-fil-A, hold themselves to a higher standard and essentially taste better. I have had personal experiences and friends tell me that they stopped eating at places on campus because of stomach aches. New restaurants will add a new feel and joy to students’ lives.
Sterling Waller,
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Macon
Important bit of history
This is in response to the Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez comment that the United States was not settled as a capitalist nation. The following was published under Pan American and Universal Copyright Convention by Encyclopedia Britannica Inc. Printed in the U.S.A. Library of Congress Catalog Card number 76-547.
First Charter of Virginia.
All attempts by English adventures to establish colonies in America during the sixteenth century failed due to lack of capital. However, interest in such ventures continued unabated, and the crown, concerned to further the cause of Protestantism as well as to increase Britain’s TRADE, determined to lend more active support. Reports of several exploratory expeditions in the early 1600s led two groups of merchants to petition the Crown in 1605 for a patent to Virginia — to the territory extending from South Carolina to Maine and “from sea to sea.” The Charter of Virginia was issued jointly to the two companies, the London and the Plymouth, on April 10, 1606. The Plymouth Company’s ventured on the Maine coast was not successful, but the London Company, more adequately planned and financed, was able in 1607 to establish the first permanent English colony in America at Jamestown, Virginia.
I can give the latitude and longitude later, but for now know that trade was the driver for colonization. A little history would be wise for all.
Daniel E. Lee,
Macon
Tear down personal walls to see growth
Many today do not know what goes on in the world around them and are comfortable living under the veil of ignorance. Even those living together can become oblivious to what is going on in the house they share. Because of this, it is important that the walls that we continually put up around ourselves are torn down.
Often times, not knowing can feel like a cozy sweater of ignorant bliss, but I am sure anyone sleeping in a straitjacket will say that they feel fine, when that is simply not the case. Our world is ever changing and instead of closing off into our own bubbles, breaking down walls to build bridges will lead to a stronger and more unified community.
All of this can start and should start with each individual person. Small efforts such as volunteering at Macon Rescue Mission, helping at Daybreak, etc., can lead to effective change. As a college student, what good will staying in my own social bubble do for the Middle Georgia community? By tearing down our personal walls, we can each not only witness a growth in the community but also within ourselves.
Chika Ekezie,
Mascon
Comments