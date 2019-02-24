This is Viewpoints for Sunday, February 24, 2019

A member of the Stutsman County, N.D., SWAT team who declined to give his name nor to be identifiable by badge stands guard by an armored personnel carrier equipped with an LRAD, or long range acoustic device, while deployed to watch protesters demonstrating against the Dakota Access Pipeline encroaching the water source near the Stand Rock Sioux Reservation, in Cannon Ball, N.D., in this 2016 file photo. John L. Mone AP